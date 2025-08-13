Ukraine's allies consider easing sanctions against Russia in case of ceasefire agreement - report

Ukraine's allies "are considering easing sanctions against Russia" if a ceasefire agreement is reached, Sky News reports, citing EU sources, writes UNN.

Ukraine's allies are considering a gradual easing of sanctions against Russia if a full ceasefire is achieved. - Sky News was told by sources close to the country holding the presidency of the EU Council.

The sources added that the plan provides for the resumption of sanctions in case of any violations.

They hope that "a 15-day ceasefire will be achieved immediately (sanctions will be in effect during this period) before a more structured pause in hostilities in Ukraine comes into force."

In addition, sources in the Italian government told Sky News that "they will insist that Donald Trump include Europe in his negotiations with Vladimir Putin on Ukraine when they talk later today via video call."

"He asked European countries to increase military spending, so we must participate in making these decisions," explained an Italian diplomat.

The sources added that during the phone call, Italy will emphasize the need for clear military, economic, and political guarantees for Ukraine.

Addition

Zelenskyy and European leaders, as reported, will hold talks with US President Donald Trump at a virtual meeting on Wednesday before his summit with the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin.

Serhiy Nykyforov, the press secretary of the President of Ukraine, reported that Zelenskyy will be working in Berlin today. There will be a bilateral meeting with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, then they will jointly participate in a video conference with European leaders, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and US President Trump.