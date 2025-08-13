$41.430.02
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 6556 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 16971 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 34246 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 22449 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 38789 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 51171 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
August 13, 06:01 AM • 32563 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 66552 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 83528 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 52804 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
Ukraine's allies consider easing sanctions against Russia in case of ceasefire agreement - report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1852 views

Ukraine's allies are discussing a gradual easing of sanctions against Russia in the event of a full ceasefire, with the possibility of their renewal if violations occur. Italy insists on Europe's inclusion in Trump's negotiations with Putin regarding Ukraine.

Ukraine's allies "are considering easing sanctions against Russia" if a ceasefire agreement is reached, Sky News reports, citing EU sources, writes UNN.

Ukraine's allies are considering a gradual easing of sanctions against Russia if a full ceasefire is achieved.

- Sky News was told by sources close to the country holding the presidency of the EU Council.

The sources added that the plan provides for the resumption of sanctions in case of any violations.

They hope that "a 15-day ceasefire will be achieved immediately (sanctions will be in effect during this period) before a more structured pause in hostilities in Ukraine comes into force."

In addition, sources in the Italian government told Sky News that "they will insist that Donald Trump include Europe in his negotiations with Vladimir Putin on Ukraine when they talk later today via video call."

"He asked European countries to increase military spending, so we must participate in making these decisions," explained an Italian diplomat.

The sources added that during the phone call, Italy will emphasize the need for clear military, economic, and political guarantees for Ukraine.

Addition

Zelenskyy and European leaders, as reported, will hold talks with US President Donald Trump at a virtual meeting on Wednesday before his summit with the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin.

Serhiy Nykyforov, the press secretary of the President of Ukraine, reported that Zelenskyy will be working in Berlin today. There will be a bilateral meeting with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, then they will jointly participate in a video conference with European leaders, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and US President Trump.

Julia Shramko

