Ukraine's air defense destroyed 400 air targets in a week: how many “shaheds” were shot down

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 38124 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144379 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125668 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133405 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133075 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169398 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110342 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162831 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104401 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113933 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 89585 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128597 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127250 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 87294 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100334 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144379 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169398 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162831 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190633 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179891 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127250 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128597 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142314 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133992 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151225 views
Ukraine's air defense destroyed 400 air targets in a week: how many "shaheds" were shot down

Ukraine's air defense destroyed 400 air targets in a week: how many “shaheds” were shot down

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27364 views

Over January 6-12, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 400 enemy targets, including 299 Shahed drones. Ukrainian aviation conducted 40 sorties and destroyed 43 enemy air targets.

The Air Force of Ukraine shot down 400 enemy missiles and drones over the past week, and Ukrainian pilots carried out dozens of air strikes against the enemy. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Sunday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the week (from January 06, 25 to January 12, 25), the air defense shot down 400 enemy air attack vehicles:

- 4 missiles of different types;

- 299 attack UAVs of the “Shahed” type;

- 67 reconnaissance UAVs;

- 30 UAVs of other types.

 It is also reported that during the week, tactical aviation flew 40 sorties to provide fighter cover, combat support and air support for ground units.

 Ukrainian pilots destroyed 43 air targets and conducted dozens of air strikes on the enemy with bombs and missiles of various types.

“Control points, concentrations of equipment and manpower, and field ammunition depots were hit,” the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.

 Over the past week, the Air Force's consolidated rifle brigade conducted 95 FPV drone strikes and 50 successful UAV drops. The Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 75 enemy personnel, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 4 vehicles, and completed 24 fire missions.

Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down 60 Russian drones, 34 more are lost in the field12.01.25, 09:37 • 44802 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

