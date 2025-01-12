Ukraine's air defense destroyed 400 air targets in a week: how many “shaheds” were shot down

The Air Force of Ukraine shot down 400 enemy missiles and drones over the past week, and Ukrainian pilots carried out dozens of air strikes against the enemy. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Sunday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the week (from January 06, 25 to January 12, 25), the air defense shot down 400 enemy air attack vehicles:

- 4 missiles of different types;

- 299 attack UAVs of the “Shahed” type;

- 67 reconnaissance UAVs;

- 30 UAVs of other types.

It is also reported that during the week, tactical aviation flew 40 sorties to provide fighter cover, combat support and air support for ground units.

Ukrainian pilots destroyed 43 air targets and conducted dozens of air strikes on the enemy with bombs and missiles of various types.

“Control points, concentrations of equipment and manpower, and field ammunition depots were hit,” the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.

Over the past week, the Air Force's consolidated rifle brigade conducted 95 FPV drone strikes and 50 successful UAV drops. The Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 75 enemy personnel, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 4 vehicles, and completed 24 fire missions.

