Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down 60 Russian drones, 34 more are lost in the field

The defense forces shot down 60 drones used by Russian troops to attack Ukraine since the evening of January 11, and another 34 enemy imitator UAVs were lost without negative consequences. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to the Air Force, as of 09:00, 60 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed to have been shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, and Donetsk regions.

34 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (without negative consequences).

Several buildings in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions were damaged by downed enemy drones (no casualties or injuries).

Recall

The air defense of Kyiv region successfully repelled an attack by enemy drones that lasted more than 8 hours. There were no casualties and no damage to infrastructure, the debris fell in open areas.