Ukraine works with partners to secure $37 billion to cover state deficit

The government is working with partners every week to secure $37 billion in external financing to cover the state deficit. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Shmyhal noted that a sustainable economy is an important priority of the Government Action Plan for 2024.

"There are two main tasks. The first is to ensure macro-financial stability and balance the budget. The second is to provide incentives for economic recovery, i.e. business support programs. Every week we are working with our partners to secure USD 37 billion of external financing to cover the state deficit," the Prime Minister said.

Ukraine also continues to fulfill its obligations under the IMF program. Together with its partners and the World Bank, Ukraine has formed a "reform matrix" that includes all priority reforms.

"We are preparing to establish the Made in Ukraine Fund to support domestic producers. We continue our successful programs to support small and medium-sized businesses. Under the eRobota program, we plan to issue at least 12,000 non-refundable microgrants for the creation and development of new businesses," Shmyhal said.

Also, for the first time, the budget includes UAH 1 billion to expand the network of industrial parks. According to the Prime Minister, the government will continue to reduce the role of the state in the economy through privatization, corporatization and deregulation.

US House of Representatives adjourns until February 28