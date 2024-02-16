US House of Representatives adjourns until February 28

The US House of Representatives adjourned until the end of February without voting on a bill to provide financial assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, according to the schedule of the lower house. This was reported by the Voice of America, according to UNN, UNN.

Details

Congressmen will return to work on February 28. Deputy White House Press Secretary Andrew Bates criticized the decision of Lower House Speaker Mike Johnson to send congressmen on vacation and called it "an escape to an undeserved rest.

"Every day that Speaker Johnson leads to a deterioration in our national security, America loses. And every day that he delays a vote, the credibility of Republicans in Congress in the eyes of the American people falls," he wrote in a statement published by The Hill.

Addendum Addendum

Early Tuesday morning, the Senate, with the support of some Republicans, passed an alternative version of the bill that would allocate $95 billion to help Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. Senators propose to allocate $60.06 billion of this amount to support Ukraine and $14.1 billion to help Israel. However, this bill does not contain provisions to strengthen control measures on the southern border.

Johnson noted that the document prepared in the Senate does not address the border crisis, the "most serious problem" facing the United States. In addition, Johnson, who holds the third most important position in the US government hierarchy, called the version of the bill recently developed by senators "unpassable" in the House of Representatives.

The US House of Representatives impeached the Minister of Internal Security