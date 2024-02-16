US House of Representatives adjourns until February 28

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 2324 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103683 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 131242 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131724 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173006 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170311 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277533 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178074 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167056 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148751 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 33759 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 96895 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 94098 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100979 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 48722 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 2324 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277533 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245911 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 231095 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256508 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 13630 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 131242 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104313 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104413 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120660 views
US House of Representatives adjourns until February 28

US House of Representatives adjourns until February 28

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 72451 views

The US House of Representatives adjourned until February 28, failing to vote on a bill to provide financial assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

The US House of Representatives adjourned until the end of February without voting on a bill to provide financial assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, according to the schedule of the lower house. This was reported by the Voice of America, according to UNN, UNN.

Details

Congressmen will return to work on February 28. Deputy White House Press Secretary Andrew Bates criticized the decision of Lower House Speaker Mike Johnson to send congressmen on vacation and called it "an escape to an undeserved rest.

"Every day that Speaker Johnson leads to a deterioration in our national security, America loses. And every day that he delays a vote, the credibility of Republicans in Congress in the eyes of the American people falls," he wrote in a statement published by The Hill.

Addendum Addendum

Early Tuesday morning, the Senate, with the support of some Republicans, passed an alternative version of the bill that would allocate $95 billion to help Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. Senators propose to allocate $60.06 billion of this amount to support Ukraine and $14.1 billion to help Israel. However, this bill does not contain provisions to strengthen control measures on the southern border.

Johnson noted that the document prepared in the Senate does not address the border crisis, the "most serious problem" facing the United States. In addition, Johnson, who holds the third most important position in the US government hierarchy, called the version of the bill recently developed by senators "unpassable" in the House of Representatives.

The US House of Representatives impeached the Minister of Internal Security14.02.24, 04:25 • 125730 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
maik-dzhonson-politykMike Johnson
taiwanTaiwan
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

