The US House of Representatives impeached the Minister of Internal Security

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a resolution to impeach Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas by a majority vote, Reuters reports, UNN reports.

Details

In favor - 214 and against - 213. The resolution was adopted said House spokesman Mike Johnson following the vote count.

Earlier in February, Johnson promised to re-vote and approve the impeachment of Mallorca after congressmen rejected the resolution.

At the time, 214 congressmen voted in favor of impeachment and 216 against, but one Republican missed the vote for health reasons, and another changed his vote from for to against to allow for reconsideration of the issue.

The vote in the House is symbolic, as Republicans do not have a majority in the Senate, which approves impeachment and is controlled by Democrats.

US House of Representatives passes bill to ban imports of Russian uranium