The US House of Representatives impeached the Minister of Internal Security

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102131 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128908 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129999 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171486 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169373 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275697 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177850 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167015 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148721 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244380 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101729 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 86458 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 83074 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 95400 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 36038 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275697 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244380 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229595 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255042 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240924 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 4544 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128908 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103750 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103875 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120179 views
The US House of Representatives impeached the Minister of Internal Security

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 125730 views

The U.S. House of Representatives passes a resolution to impeach Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas by a majority of 214 to 213, Reuters reports.

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a resolution to impeach Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas by a majority vote, Reuters reports, UNN reports.

Details

In favor - 214 and against - 213. The resolution was adopted

said House spokesman Mike Johnson following the vote count.

Earlier in February, Johnson promised to re-vote and approve the impeachment of Mallorca after congressmen rejected the resolution.

At the time, 214 congressmen voted in favor of impeachment and 216 against, but one Republican missed the vote for health reasons, and another changed his vote from for to against to allow for reconsideration of the issue.

The vote in the House is symbolic, as Republicans do not have a majority in the Senate, which approves impeachment and is controlled by Democrats.

US House of Representatives passes bill to ban imports of Russian uranium12.12.23, 02:14 • 38408 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
reutersReuters
maik-dzhonson-politykMike Johnson

Contact us about advertising