"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 10977 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 24724 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

10:11 AM • 30579 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 49397 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 115557 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 60125 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 118260 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 171483 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 113154 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 107947 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Ukraine won its seventh medal at the 2025 European Diving Championships: Lyskun and Baylo became silver medalists

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

Ksenia Baylo and Sofia Lyskun became silver medalists in synchronized 10-meter platform diving at the 2025 European Championships. This award became the seventh for Ukraine at this championship.

Ukraine won its seventh medal at the 2025 European Diving Championships: Lyskun and Baylo became silver medalists

The Ukrainian national diving team has added to its medal tally at the 2025 European Championships. In synchronized 10-meter platform diving, Ksenia Bailo and Sofia Lyskun won silver, becoming vice-champions of the competition. This is reported by UNN with reference to EuropeanAquatics.

Details

On the last day of the competition, Ukrainians Ksenia Bailo and Sofia Lyskun took second place. Only four teams participated in the final: Ukraine, Spain, Germany and Romania. Bailo and Lyskun performed together in this program for the first time, but immediately showed excellent interaction. In the first two rounds, they shared the lead with the Spaniards, receiving 97.80 points each.

The next three rounds were more difficult. Bailo and Lyskun had to perform more technical jumps one round earlier than the Spanish team. Until the last jump, they were more than 9 points behind Spain. The fourth jump of the Ukrainian couple was with mistakes, so they could not make up for it.

As a result, the Ukrainians won silver medals, showing a result of 286.44 points.

The first place was taken by the Spanish team with a result of 305.82 points, and the bronze medalists were representatives of Germany, scoring 278.70 points. This award has already become the seventh for Ukraine at this Euro, five of which are gold.

Wrestler and fencer: NOC names the best Ukrainian athletes of the month01.05.25, 16:07 • 7369 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Sports
Spain
Germany
Romania
Ukraine
