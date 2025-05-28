Ukraine won its seventh medal at the 2025 European Diving Championships: Lyskun and Baylo became silver medalists

The Ukrainian national diving team has added to its medal tally at the 2025 European Championships. In synchronized 10-meter platform diving, Ksenia Bailo and Sofia Lyskun won silver, becoming vice-champions of the competition. This is reported by UNN with reference to EuropeanAquatics.

Details

On the last day of the competition, Ukrainians Ksenia Bailo and Sofia Lyskun took second place. Only four teams participated in the final: Ukraine, Spain, Germany and Romania. Bailo and Lyskun performed together in this program for the first time, but immediately showed excellent interaction. In the first two rounds, they shared the lead with the Spaniards, receiving 97.80 points each.

The next three rounds were more difficult. Bailo and Lyskun had to perform more technical jumps one round earlier than the Spanish team. Until the last jump, they were more than 9 points behind Spain. The fourth jump of the Ukrainian couple was with mistakes, so they could not make up for it.

As a result, the Ukrainians won silver medals, showing a result of 286.44 points.

The first place was taken by the Spanish team with a result of 305.82 points, and the bronze medalists were representatives of Germany, scoring 278.70 points. This award has already become the seventh for Ukraine at this Euro, five of which are gold.

Wrestler and fencer: NOC names the best Ukrainian athletes of the month