Ukraine will represent Europe in the development of the anti-doping system

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129365 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134505 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 221568 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165397 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160320 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146068 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 210946 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112722 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198048 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105243 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 99835 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 109432 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 106320 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 88926 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 78948 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 221544 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 210933 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 198035 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 224348 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 211978 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 50239 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 78948 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154843 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153794 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157690 views
Ukraine will represent Europe in the development of the anti-doping system

Ukraine will represent Europe in the development of the anti-doping system

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17717 views

Matviy Bidnyi, Head of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, was elected to the WADA Executive Committee. This opens up new opportunities for Ukraine's international cooperation in the field of anti-doping activities for the next three years.

The head of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, Matviy Bidnyi, has been elected to the Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Thus, over the next three years, Ukraine will have new opportunities for international cooperation in the field of anti-doping activities.

Writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Details

he first meeting of the Ad Hoc European Committee for the World Anti-Doping Agency (SANAMA). The Committee members unanimously supported the candidacy of Matviy Bidnyi, Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, for election to the WADA Executive Committee.

Ukraine continues to improve its anti-doping policy as one of its priorities

- reports the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

“The unanimous support of Ukraine's candidacy for the WADA Executive Board by all anti-doping organizations of the Council of Europe member states is an undeniable testament to the achievements of the national anti-doping system gained by our country in the context of the Russian war against Ukraine,” said Andriy Chesnokov, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

The official participated in the SANAMA meeting on behalf of Matviy Bidnyi.

Final approval of the delegates from the Council of Europe to the Executive Committee is expected in October this year during a meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe.

Matvey Bidnyi has already shared his vision of his future work on the WADA Executive Committee, noting in particular that the Committee should “establish close cooperation between all stakeholders, focus on capacity building at the national level, develop more partnerships to build a stronger global anti-doping system.

Recall

“Ukraine is proud": Zelensky celebrates 35 medals of Ukrainian Paralympians and shows video

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SportsPolitics

