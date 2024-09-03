Ukraine will represent Europe in the development of the anti-doping system

The head of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, Matviy Bidnyi, has been elected to the Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Thus, over the next three years, Ukraine will have new opportunities for international cooperation in the field of anti-doping activities.

he first meeting of the Ad Hoc European Committee for the World Anti-Doping Agency (SANAMA). The Committee members unanimously supported the candidacy of Matviy Bidnyi, Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, for election to the WADA Executive Committee.

Ukraine continues to improve its anti-doping policy as one of its priorities - reports the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

“The unanimous support of Ukraine's candidacy for the WADA Executive Board by all anti-doping organizations of the Council of Europe member states is an undeniable testament to the achievements of the national anti-doping system gained by our country in the context of the Russian war against Ukraine,” said Andriy Chesnokov, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

The official participated in the SANAMA meeting on behalf of Matviy Bidnyi.

Final approval of the delegates from the Council of Europe to the Executive Committee is expected in October this year during a meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe.

Matvey Bidnyi has already shared his vision of his future work on the WADA Executive Committee, noting in particular that the Committee should “establish close cooperation between all stakeholders, focus on capacity building at the national level, develop more partnerships to build a stronger global anti-doping system.

