Conflict in the NABU: First Deputy Director Uglava leaves the Bureau with a scandal

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121085 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124213 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 202826 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155945 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154122 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143483 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200516 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112486 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188991 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105132 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 55715 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 66303 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 38135 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 95857 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 74713 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 202826 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200516 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188991 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215625 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203593 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 25060 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150888 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150085 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154108 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144998 views
Actual
Conflict in the NABU: First Deputy Director Uglava leaves the Bureau with a scandal

Conflict in the NABU: First Deputy Director Uglava leaves the Bureau with a scandal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 243904 views

Semen Kryvonos dismissed Gizo Uglava from the post of NABU first deputy over the data disclosure scandal. Uglava criticized the bureau for its bias and announced his intention to go to court.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos dismissed his first deputy Gizo Uglava, who actively criticized the bureau and claimed that detectives were biased during investigations. UNN analyzed what led to this decision and how it will affect the work of anti-corruption activists.

Gizo Uglava has become a key figure in the scandal of alleged disclosure of pre-trial investigation data by the bureau's representatives. As a result, NABU Director Semen Kryvonos suspended him from his duties and ordered a series of internal investigations.

Based on the results of the internal investigation, Kryvonos decided to dismiss Uglava from his position. As reported to the NABU, Uglava committed "a number of actions and statements of a negative nature aimed at personal and professional discrediting of the bureau employee who submitted the memo on possible facts of information leakage".

"These actions (the Head's pressure on the whistleblower - ed.) have made NABU employees aware of the possibility of negative consequences for whistleblowing, which is an unacceptable violation of the highest standards of ethics and integrity that should guide the work of NABU employees and senior management," the bureau emphasized.

At the same time, Uglava himself statedthat he would go to court to prove his case.

"Today, I, Gizo Uglava, First Deputy Director of the NABU, hand over my certificate and badge #001and complete my service in this important position," Uglava said.

He reminded that he had worked at NABU for 9 years, i.e. since the establishment of this anti-corruption body.

"I led key operations and investigations that led to the disclosure of major corruption schemes. Together with my team, we have introduced modern investigative methods and strengthened international cooperation, which has allowed NABU to become a recognized and effective agency... New challenges lie ahead, but my principles and beliefs remain unchanged, so the fight for justice is not over," Uglava said.

It is worth noting that after Uglava himself found himself on the other side of the investigation, he admittedthat the bureau was under threat of losing its independence, and detectives were under political pressure, which significantly reduces the effectiveness of the fight against corruption. In particular, under pressure from activists and the head of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee, Anastasia Radina.

He also complained about the bias and partisanship of NABU detectives, and stated that the conclusions in the case against him regarding the leaks of information from the bureau were made long ago "without trial.

In addition, Uglava filed an application with the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption about a possible violation of anti-corruption legislation by the head of the bureau, Semen Kryvonos, and became a whistleblower. According to him, the NAPC has started monitoring and controlling the possible violation of anti-corruption legislation by the NABU director.

The dismissal of Gizo Uglava, who has openly stated that detectives are under political pressure and biased, will undoubtedly have serious consequences for the work of NABU. This dismissal could create a serious internal conflict and split among NABU employees. After all, Uglava's accusations against the bureau's leadership and accusations of leaking information indicate possible internal disagreements that affect the integrity of the team.

This situation undoubtedly affects public confidence in the work of anti-corruption agencies, which is already extremely low .

In addition, Uglava has already announced his intention to go to court, which could further escalate the conflict and cause new waves of criticism against NABU. Ultimately, this conflict could lead to changes in the approach to investigations within the bureau, and if Uglava's allegations prove to be true, it could also prompt a change in the NABU leadership.

Recall

Allegations of bias and political bias in the NABU have been made many times before, but the anti-corruption activists have not paid attention to them.

A good example is the case of anti-corruption activists against former Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan. He has repeatedly claimed that detectives were one-sided in their treatment of the case against him due to political bias. Both cases against him collapsed in the courts, but NABU did not officially apologize to the former minister for illegal criminal prosecution and damage to his business reputation.

There are also concerns about violations of the presumption of innocence by the NABU, as in the cases against Mykola Solskyi and MP  Serhiy Kuzminykh.

The Kharkiv Human Rights Group also criticized NABU for statements that violate the presumption of innocence. They believe that the real reason for Solsky's prosecution is the reform of the land market in Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsPublications

Contact us about advertising