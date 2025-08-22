$41.380.02
48.170.16
ukenru
05:52 AM • 2420 views
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
01:26 AM • 13544 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto
August 21, 02:24 PM • 29388 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 31871 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 38244 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 22483 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 33475 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 71826 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 79133 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 81675 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
In China, 7 dead, 9 missing due to cable snap at bridge construction site

Kyiv • UNN

 • 980 views

A construction cable snapped on a railway bridge over the Yellow River in China, leading to the death of 7 people and the disappearance of 9. The accident occurred during work on the Jianzha Bridge, where 15 construction workers and the project manager were working.

In China, 7 dead, 9 missing due to cable snap at bridge construction site

In China, a construction cable snapped on the bridge over the Yellow River of the Sichuan-Qinghai railway, resulting in 7 deaths and 9 missing, writes UNN with reference to People's Daily.

Details

According to the publication, the construction cable snapped today, August 22, shortly after 3:00 AM on the Jianzha Bridge over the Yellow River on the Sichuan-Qinghai railway in Qinghai province. At the time of the accident, 15 construction workers and one project manager were working.

According to journalists, as of 9:00 AM on August 22, seven people died and nine people are considered missing as a result of the accident. Rescue operations are underway.

Addition

The Jianzha Bridge is the world's largest double-track arch bridge with continuous steel trusses. On June 14, 2025, the cable-stayed support of the bridge was installed. Construction is scheduled to be completed in August 2025.

Julia Shramko

China