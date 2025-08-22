In China, 7 dead, 9 missing due to cable snap at bridge construction site
Kyiv • UNN
A construction cable snapped on a railway bridge over the Yellow River in China, leading to the death of 7 people and the disappearance of 9. The accident occurred during work on the Jianzha Bridge, where 15 construction workers and the project manager were working.
In China, a construction cable snapped on the bridge over the Yellow River of the Sichuan-Qinghai railway, resulting in 7 deaths and 9 missing, writes UNN with reference to People's Daily.
Details
According to the publication, the construction cable snapped today, August 22, shortly after 3:00 AM on the Jianzha Bridge over the Yellow River on the Sichuan-Qinghai railway in Qinghai province. At the time of the accident, 15 construction workers and one project manager were working.
According to journalists, as of 9:00 AM on August 22, seven people died and nine people are considered missing as a result of the accident. Rescue operations are underway.
Addition
The Jianzha Bridge is the world's largest double-track arch bridge with continuous steel trusses. On June 14, 2025, the cable-stayed support of the bridge was installed. Construction is scheduled to be completed in August 2025.