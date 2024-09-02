ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124999 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129509 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 212550 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160831 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157301 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144884 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206042 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112605 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193796 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105198 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 97560 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 72674 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 104811 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 101615 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 58900 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 212559 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 206048 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 193800 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 220262 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 208056 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 34900 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 48964 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153448 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152511 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156485 views
Actual
Public pressure instead of evidence: how NABU abuses its powers by violating the presumption of innocence

Public pressure instead of evidence: how NABU abuses its powers by violating the presumption of innocence

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 136515 views

The NABU often violates the presumption of innocence by publicly accusing suspects before the trial. Experts believe that this is an attempt to show the results of work in the absence of real achievements.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine often finds itself at the center of scandals about violations of the presumption of innocence. Thus, anti-corruption activists are trying to pass off procedural actions as the real result of their activities. This is evidenced by a number of court decisions, UNN writes .

The presumption of innocence is one of the fundamental principles of the rule of law, which stipulates that everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

However, in its activities, the NABU often violates this principle by publicly accusing suspects and actually shaping public opinion before the trial.

This was also the case in the case of anti-corruption activists against MP Serhiy Kuzminykh. According to the defense, the detective spoke affirmatively during the podcast about the indisputable proof of Mykytas's guilt in the criminal proceedings against him and thus disseminated this information to a wide audience. The High Anti-Corruption Court recognized the violation by the NABU detective.

The same situation occurred in the NABU case against former MP Maksym Mykytas. During the interview, the detective in this case covered certain details of the pre-trial investigation, and although he did not name the accused, the context of the conversation and categorically affirmative statements undoubtedly formed the public's belief that the accused was guilty of the criminal offense. The HACCU issued a ruling establishing a violation of the presumption of innocence by the detective.

In an exclusive commentary to UNN, Oleh Shram, former advisor to the Director of the State Bureau of Investigation, noted that by violating the presumption of innocence, anti-corruption agencies are trying to shift the focus of their activities from the results expected by society to the intermediate stages of the investigation.

They (the prosecution - ed.) provide public information with an accusatory bias, form public opinion that the person is a criminal, and show him or her in a negative light. Although, until a person is recognized as such by a court decision, no one has the right to talk about it. They can say that a person is suspected or accused, but not that he or she has committed any illegal acts. Violation of the principle of presumption of innocence is a matter of disciplinary responsibility. For the most part, existing disciplinary bodies simply do not respond to such violations. They turn a blind eye,

- Shram noted.

According to him, the violation of the presumption of innocence by anti-corruption activists is a systemic story that arose due to the lack of real results in their work.

They are trying to form the opinion that the result of a pre-trial investigation from the first day of their activity is a notice of suspicion or a preventive measure against a person. In this way, they shift the emphasis on the results of their activities from those expected by society to the intermediate stages... And because of these distortions of definitions, terms, and real results, and their transfer to the initial stages of the pre-trial investigation, we have this result,

- the expert explained.

Shram added that there are many questions about the responsibility of the prosecution, investigators, detectives, and prosecutors for their investigation results. Including if they conducted such an investigation in violation of the law, which resulted in the illegal prosecution of a person.

It is worth noting that such actions on the part of the NABU call into question the agency's ability to act within the law and raise questions about the transparency and fairness of the anti-corruption fight in Ukraine.

Add

Allegations of bias and political bias of NABU detectives in their investigations have been made repeatedly. Recently, however, they have begun to be heard from the bureau's leadership. The reason for this was that anti-corruption activists launched an investigation against NABU First Deputy Director Gizo Uglava. Only after he found himself on the other side of the investigation did he admit that there were serious problems with the investigation conducted by anti-corruption activists and noted that the bureau was focused on achieving "external goals" rather than establishing the truth.

There are also concerns about violations of the presumption of innocence by the NABU in the case against former Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solskyi. In particular, the Kharkiv Human Rights Group criticized the NABU for statements in this case that violate the presumption of innocence. The real reason for Solsky's prosecution there is the reform of the land market in Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesPublications

Contact us about advertising