Tragedy in Poltava: Occupants attacked a military educational institution, the Land Forces Command is investigating and strengthening security measures

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 128834 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 133823 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 220324 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 164774 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159916 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145912 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 210268 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112706 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 197456 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105237 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Tragedy in Poltava: Occupants attacked a military educational institution, the Land Forces Command is investigating and strengthening security measures

Tragedy in Poltava: Occupants attacked a military educational institution, the Land Forces Command is investigating and strengthening security measures

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22963 views

Russian missiles hit a military training facility in Poltava. There are dozens of dead and hundreds of wounded, and the Land Forces are investigating and stepping up security measures.

Today, Russian missiles hit a military educational institution in Poltava. The Land Forces Command is conducting an investigation, and measures to protect personnel at the facilities will be strengthened. This is stated in the statement of the Land Forces, UNN reports.

"There are dozens of dead and hundreds of wounded. We have lost brave Ukrainians, our brothers and sisters in arms, soldiers. This is a war. And our citizens, our soldiers were killed by the enemy, striking far in the rear. We sincerely sympathize with all those who have lost their loved ones and share their grief. We will do everything possible for the wounded to recover as soon as possible," the statement reads.

At the same time, the Land Forces Command is conducting an investigation to determine whether enough was done to protect the lives and health of the military personnel at the facility. And to find out whether the facility was properly managed in the face of a constant enemy missile threat.

Measures to ensure the safety of personnel at the facilities will be strengthened, as will the requirements for discipline and command of our units.

"Together with the military leadership of the state, we call on international partners to speed up the provision of assistance that will allow us to move deadly Russian weapons away from Ukraine's borders," the Land Forces summarized.

Umerov: Defense Ministry's Chief Inspectorate to investigate circumstances of Poltava tragedy03.09.24, 17:50 • 20299 views

Previously

MP, member  of the National Security Committee Mariana Bezuhla hinted that there was probably an air raid on the military during the formation in Poltava today.

Add

According to the Ministry of Defense, Russian troops today launched a ballistic missile attack on an educational institution in Poltava, partially destroying one of the institute's buildings, many people were trapped under the rubble, 25 people were rescued, 11 were unblocked from the rubble, and rescue operations continue.

Initially, 41 people were reported dead . More than 180 people were injured.

Later, Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska reported that the death toll had risen to 47 due to a missile attack by Russian troops on Poltava.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War

