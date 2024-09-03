Tragedy in Poltava: Occupants attacked a military educational institution, the Land Forces Command is investigating and strengthening security measures

Today, Russian missiles hit a military educational institution in Poltava. The Land Forces Command is conducting an investigation, and measures to protect personnel at the facilities will be strengthened. This is stated in the statement of the Land Forces, UNN reports.

"There are dozens of dead and hundreds of wounded. We have lost brave Ukrainians, our brothers and sisters in arms, soldiers. This is a war. And our citizens, our soldiers were killed by the enemy, striking far in the rear. We sincerely sympathize with all those who have lost their loved ones and share their grief. We will do everything possible for the wounded to recover as soon as possible," the statement reads.

At the same time, the Land Forces Command is conducting an investigation to determine whether enough was done to protect the lives and health of the military personnel at the facility. And to find out whether the facility was properly managed in the face of a constant enemy missile threat.

Measures to ensure the safety of personnel at the facilities will be strengthened, as will the requirements for discipline and command of our units.

"Together with the military leadership of the state, we call on international partners to speed up the provision of assistance that will allow us to move deadly Russian weapons away from Ukraine's borders," the Land Forces summarized.

Umerov: Defense Ministry's Chief Inspectorate to investigate circumstances of Poltava tragedy

MP, member of the National Security Committee Mariana Bezuhla hinted that there was probably an air raid on the military during the formation in Poltava today.

According to the Ministry of Defense, Russian troops today launched a ballistic missile attack on an educational institution in Poltava, partially destroying one of the institute's buildings, many people were trapped under the rubble, 25 people were rescued, 11 were unblocked from the rubble, and rescue operations continue.

Initially, 41 people were reported dead . More than 180 people were injured.

Later, Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska reported that the death toll had risen to 47 due to a missile attack by Russian troops on Poltava.