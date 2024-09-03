ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129891 views

Umerov: Defense Ministry's Chief Inspectorate to investigate circumstances of Poltava tragedy

Umerov: Defense Ministry's Chief Inspectorate to investigate circumstances of Poltava tragedy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20300 views

The Defense Ministry's Main Inspectorate will investigate the circumstances of the tragedy in Poltava, where 47 people were killed by a Russian missile strike. The missile hit an educational institution and a hospital, injuring more than 180 people.

The circumstances of the tragedy in Poltava, where 47 people have been killed, will be investigated by the Main Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defense in cooperation with law enforcement  . This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, commenting on the enemy ballistic missile attack on the city, UNN reports.

"Today, Poltava and the whole of Ukraine are experiencing a terrible tragedy. The Russian aggressor hit one of the city's educational institutions and a hospital with ballistic missiles. Dozens of people have been killed and hundreds wounded. Rescuers and emergency services are working at the scene. The Main Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defense will also investigate the circumstances of the tragedy in cooperation with law enforcement agencies," Umerov wrote.

He emphasized that today's events in Poltava are yet another proof of the cruelty of Russian terror.

“Russian scum will definitely be held accountable for this attack” - Zelensky on Russia's attack on Poltava03.09.24, 14:44 • 25895 views

Add

MP, member  of the National Security Committee Mariana Bezuhla hinted that there was probably an air raid on the military during the formation in Poltava today.

Addendum

According to the Defense Ministry, Russian troops today launched a ballistic missile attack on an educational institution in Poltava, partially destroying one of the institute's buildings, many people were trapped under the rubble, 25 people were rescued, 11 were unblocked from the rubble, and rescue operations continue.

Initially, 41 people were reported dead . More than 180 people were injured.

Later, Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska reported that the death toll had risen to 47 due to a missile attack by Russian troops on Poltava.

