“Russian scum will definitely be held accountable for this attack” - Zelensky on Russia's attack on Poltava

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian scum will definitely answer for the attack on Poltava, where more than 40 people were killed, UNN reports.

Details

"The Russian scum will definitely be held accountable for this strike. Over and over again, we tell everyone in the world who has the power to stop this terror: air defense systems and missiles are needed in Ukraine, not in a warehouse somewhere. Long-range strikes that can defend against Russian terror are needed now, not sometime later. Every day of delay means the death of people," Zelensky said in a video address.

Addendum

The Ministry of Defense reported that Russian troops today launched a ballistic missile attack on an educational institution in Poltava, partially destroying one of the buildings of the institute, many people were trapped under the rubble, 25 people were rescued, 11 were unblocked from the rubble, and rescue operations continue.

Zelensky reported that 41 people were killed in an enemy strike on Poltava.