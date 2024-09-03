“Russian scum will definitely be held accountable for this attack” - Zelensky on Russia's attack on Poltava

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125985 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 130634 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 214537 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 161874 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157976 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145165 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 207091 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112625 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 194709 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105204 views

March 1, 02:54 AM • 100564 views
March 1, 03:27 AM • 79081 views
March 1, 03:40 AM • 105862 views
March 1, 04:00 AM • 102665 views
March 1, 04:55 AM • 65510 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 214537 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 207091 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 194709 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 221141 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 208904 views
11:06 AM • 37975 views
08:56 AM • 51262 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 153721 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 152752 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 156708 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25895 views

President Zelenskiy said that the enemy will be held accountable for the missile attack on Poltava, which killed 41 people. He called for Ukraine to be provided with air defense systems and missiles to defend itself against Russian terror.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian scum will definitely answer for the attack on Poltava, where more than 40 people were killed, UNN reports.

Details

"The Russian scum will definitely be held accountable for this strike. Over and over again, we tell everyone in the world who has the power to stop this terror: air defense systems and missiles are needed in Ukraine, not in a warehouse somewhere. Long-range strikes that can defend against Russian terror are needed now, not sometime later. Every day of delay means the death of people," Zelensky said in a video address.

Addendum

The Ministry of Defense reported that Russian troops today launched a ballistic missile attack on an educational institution in Poltava, partially destroying one of the buildings of the institute, many people were trapped under the rubble, 25 people were rescued, 11 were unblocked from the rubble, and rescue operations continue.  

Zelensky reported that 41 people were killed in an enemy strike on Poltava.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

