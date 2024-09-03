The tragedy in Poltava, additional air defense systems and advocacy for strikes on Russian territory: Zelenskyy talks to Canadian Prime Minister

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. They talked about the tragedy in Poltava, additional air defense systems and advocacy for Ukraine to be granted permission to strike military targets in Russia, UNN reports.

"I informed about the rescue operation after the Russian shelling of Poltava. The Prime Minister of Canada expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and the entire Ukrainian people," Zelenskyy said.

Russian strike on Poltava: death toll rises to 51, more than 200 wounded

In addition, he said, they discussed the continuation of defense cooperation between Ukraine and Canada. He spoke about the current needs of our Defense Forces, including additional air defense systems and armored vehicles. The parties also discussed joint work within the drone coalition and the implementation of the bilateral security agreement signed on February 24 this year.

The Head of State also urged the Prime Minister of Canada to intensify advocacy among partners to provide Ukraine with permission and appropriate means to strike military targets on the territory of the aggressor country.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs not only permission to use, but also the long-range weapons themselves

"In the end, we discussed the preparation of a thematic conference on the Peace Formula item 'Release of Prisoners and Deportees' to be held in Canada," Zelenskyy summarized.