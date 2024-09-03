Russian strike on Poltava: death toll rises to 51, more than 200 wounded

As a result of the Russian strike on Poltava, more than fifty people have been killed and another 200 wounded. This was stated by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on September 3, 2024, the Russian armed forces launched an air attack on the city of Poltava, preceded by two Iskander-M ballistic missiles. The enemy hit an educational institution and a hospital.

As of 18:00, 51 people were killed and over 200 wounded in the attack. One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications, a hospital and nearby houses were partially destroyed - the OGPU said.

It is noted that rescuers, an investigative team and other services are currently working at the site, and the rubble is being cleared. The number of victims is being clarified.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of another crime of the aggressor state.

Under the procedural supervision of the Poltava Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the fact of trespass against the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine (Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the Office of the Prosecutor General summarizes.

Recall

The head of the Poltava RMA, Philip Pronin, said that as a result of the Russian strike on the city, up to 18 people could be under the rubble of the destroyed building.