Schedules don't work: emergency blackouts introduced in Kyiv and 14 regions of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
NPC Ukrenergo has announced emergency power outages in Kyiv and 14 regions of Ukraine. The previously published schedules of planned outages are temporarily not in effect.
Currently, emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine, so the previously published hourly blackout schedules are no longer in effect. This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports .
Details
Emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Vinnytsia regions
The energy sector emphasizes that the previously published schedules for the application of restrictions are temporarily inactive
AddendumAddendum
Earlier, UNN wrote that emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipro and Donetsk regions.
Tomorrow is another day with outages: when and how many lines will be cut off03.09.24, 18:02 • 62163 views