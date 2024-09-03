Schedules don't work: emergency blackouts introduced in Kyiv and 14 regions of Ukraine

Currently, emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine, so the previously published hourly blackout schedules are no longer in effect. This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports .

Emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Vinnytsia regions - the company said in a statement.

The energy sector emphasizes that the previously published schedules for the application of restrictions are temporarily inactive

Earlier, UNN wrote that emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipro and Donetsk regions.

