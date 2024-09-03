Tomorrow is another day with outages: when and how many lines will be cut off

Tomorrow, blackouts are planned again in Ukraine. Ukrenergo told when and how many lines will be cut off, UNN reports.

According to the company, on September 4, the time of application and the scope of restrictions will be as follows:

- 00:00 - 5:00 - one turn of outages

- 5:00 - 11:00 - two rounds of outages

- 11:00 - 15:00 - one turn of outages

- 15:00 - 24:00 - two rounds of outages

Ukrenergo added that the scope of the restrictions may change.

"Information about the schedule of outages in your region can be found on the website of the regional power company or on its social media pages," the company summarized.

