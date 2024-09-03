Restrictions will be more severe in the evening: Ukrenergo warns of changes in power outage schedules
Kyiv • UNN
NPC Ukrenergo has announced changes to the schedules of power outages across Ukraine starting September 3. In the evening, three lines of customers will be cut off at once, and during the day - two lines.
On Tuesday, September 3, power outage schedules will be tightened across Ukraine. In particular, in the evening hours, three queues of users will now be turned off at once. This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.
Details
Today, on September 3, the scope of restrictive measures has been changed until the end of the day. The regional power distribution companies will apply blackouts according to the following schedule:
- 6:00 a.m. – 18:00 p.m. – two rounds of shutdowns- 18:00 – 22:00 – three rounds of shutdowns
- 22:00 -24:00 two turns of shutdowns
The power companies also warned that the scope of the restrictions may change. Information on the schedule of outages in your region can be found on the website of the regional power company or on its social media pages.
We will remind
Earlier, a number of oblenergos warned about changes in power outage schedules. In particular, timetables have been strengthened in Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kirovohrad, Chernivtsi, Lviv and Volyn regions.