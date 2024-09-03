ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125113 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129676 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 212856 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160996 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157397 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144932 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206196 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112611 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193931 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105198 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 98514 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 73591 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 104974 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 101769 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 59831 views
Restrictions will be more severe in the evening: Ukrenergo warns of changes in power outage schedules

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20379 views

NPC Ukrenergo has announced changes to the schedules of power outages across Ukraine starting September 3. In the evening, three lines of customers will be cut off at once, and during the day - two lines.

On Tuesday, September 3, power outage schedules will be tightened across Ukraine. In particular, in the evening hours, three queues of users will now be turned off at once. This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Details

Today, on September 3, the scope of restrictive measures has been changed until the end of the day. The regional power distribution companies will apply blackouts according to the following schedule:
- 6:00 a.m. – 18:00 p.m. – two rounds of shutdowns- 18:00 – 22:00 – three rounds of shutdowns
- 22:00 -24:00 two turns of shutdowns

- the company said in a statement. 

The power companies also warned that the scope of the restrictions may change. Information on the schedule of outages in your region can be found on the website of the regional power company or on its social media pages.

Kyiv residents need to prepare for a difficult winter in any scenario - Kharchenko 03.09.24, 14:43 • 37237 views

We will remind

Earlier, a number of oblenergos warned about changes in power outage schedules. In particular, timetables have been strengthened in Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kirovohrad, Chernivtsi, Lviv and Volyn regions.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyEconomy

