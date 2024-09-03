Kyiv remains the most vulnerable city in terms of the energy situation, as it is a large consumer with a negative energy balance and needs a constant capacity of 1 GW. This was stated by Oleksandr Kharchenko, Director of the Center for Energy Research, during a briefing, UNN reports.

The weakest city is Kyiv, which is naturally a huge consumer, with a very negative energy balance that requires 1 GW of power at all times. Unfortunately, the capital is very vulnerable and Kyiv residents need to prepare for a difficult winter in any scenario - Kharchenko said.

Recall

In the regions, regional power distribution companies report even more tightening of the power outage schedules - with two phases from 14:00 to 16:00 instead of the previously announced one phase and with three phases of outages instead of two from 18:00 to 22:00.

