Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
The Ministry of Energy ignored the realities of war: Kharchenko on the lack of protective structures at the country's energy facilities

The Ministry of Energy ignored the realities of war: Kharchenko on the lack of protective structures at the country's energy facilities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22600 views

The director of the Energy Research Center criticizes the Energy Ministry for not taking into account the realities of war when protecting energy facilities. He emphasizes the lack of adequate protection, which leads to significant losses during shelling.

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine did not take into account the realities of the war and that the lack of proper protection of facilities leads to significant losses. Director of the Center for Energy Studies Oleksandr Kharchenko said this during a briefing, UNN reports .

The Ministry of Energy has completely failed to mention the fact that there is a war in the country. They still haven't realized that we are at war and we need to talk about it

- Kharchenko says.

He says that there was a case when half of the transformers at the facilities were protected, and it was the unprotected half that was damaged during the shelling. 

The Muscovites have very good intelligence and know what is happening at our facilities

- added the director of the Center for Energy Studies. 

Recall

The director of the Center for Energy Research stated that there are no protective structures at Energoatom facilities . The expert emphasized the absence of even rumors about the construction of protection.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics

