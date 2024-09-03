ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russians hit Nikopol with artillery: 48-year-old woman wounded

Russians hit Nikopol with artillery: 48-year-old woman wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19929 views

Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones and artillery. A 48-year-old woman was wounded in Nikopol, and a utility company, residential buildings, and a market were damaged. Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities were also attacked.

Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones and artillery overnight on September 3. As a result of the Russian attacks, one person was injured, and there is also destruction in Nikopol and surrounding communities. This was stated by the head of the RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

Details [1

In Nikopol, a 48-year-old woman was wounded by shelling. She has abrasions and a cut wound. Doctors provided the victim with the necessary assistance. She will recover at home 

- Lysak said. 

According to him, the city's utility company was damaged. Seven local houses, two outbuildings and power lines were damaged.

But most of the damage was done at one of the markets. Trade aisles were destroyed,  pavilions and a warehouse were damaged.

The enemy also targeted the district center with kamikaze drones. They also sent them to the Marhanets community. Chervonohryhorivska was hit by artillery shells. There were no casualties. The attacked territories are being examined

- summarized the head of the RMA. 

One killed and 10 injured in Dnipropetrovs'k region due to Russian strikes: the consequences were shown03.09.24, 10:56 • 21215 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

