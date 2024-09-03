Russians hit Nikopol with artillery: 48-year-old woman wounded

Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones and artillery overnight on September 3. As a result of the Russian attacks, one person was injured, and there is also destruction in Nikopol and surrounding communities. This was stated by the head of the RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

Details [1

In Nikopol, a 48-year-old woman was wounded by shelling. She has abrasions and a cut wound. Doctors provided the victim with the necessary assistance. She will recover at home - Lysak said.

According to him, the city's utility company was damaged. Seven local houses, two outbuildings and power lines were damaged.

But most of the damage was done at one of the markets. Trade aisles were destroyed, pavilions and a warehouse were damaged.

The enemy also targeted the district center with kamikaze drones. They also sent them to the Marhanets community. Chervonohryhorivska was hit by artillery shells. There were no casualties. The attacked territories are being examined - summarized the head of the RMA.

One killed and 10 injured in Dnipropetrovs'k region due to Russian strikes: the consequences were shown