Verkhovna Rada to consider dismissal of ministers today

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 130061 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 135376 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 223135 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 166174 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160846 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146250 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211761 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112738 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198785 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105250 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 107159 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 94160 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 39323 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 87417 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 56818 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 223145 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211765 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198789 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 225094 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 212710 views
11:06 AM • 56818 views
08:56 AM • 87417 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 155282 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 154223 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 158113 views
Verkhovna Rada to consider dismissal of ministers today

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102169 views

Today, the Parliament will consider the dismissal of some ministers.

Today, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will consider the dismissal of several ministers. According to UNN's sources, the following items are on the agenda of the parliamentary session.

Details

Sources indicate that, in particular, the issue of dismissal of Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko will be considered. The sources do not specify who else may receive a "red card".

It should be noted that earlier the media reported the names of possible candidates for dismissal, including the Minister of Energy and Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba.

Presumably, the potential dismissal of ministers means that in addition to finding the votes in parliament to support such a decision, the government has also found candidates for ministerial portfolios and the votes in favor of appointing them to future vacancies. Sources confirm that tomorrow, September 4, the issue of appointing new members of the Cabinet of Ministers is indeed on the agenda.

It should be added that there are currently 5 acting ministers in the Cabinet of Ministers. Thus, the acting ministers are in charge of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, and the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure. It is unclear whether any of the current acting ministers will be permanently appointed to the post of minister. Further dismissals of ministers and vacant positions will finally turn Denys Shmyhal's Cabinet into an "acting government.

At the same time, there is no talk of dismissing Denys Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister. According to the law, his dismissal would lead to the resignation of the entire Cabinet and a complete reboot. Obviously, there are not enough votes in the parliament to support the appointment of the entire Cabinet.

Recall

On November 9, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Vadym Hutzayt.

On November 27, the parliament supported the resignation of Oleksandr Tkachenko as Minister of Culture and Information Policy. 

On February 7, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Yulia Laputina from the post of Minister of Veterans Affairs.

On May 9, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Oleksandr Kubrakov from the posts of Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine and Minister of Community Development.

Elena Arhipova

Politics

