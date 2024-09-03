Verkhovna Rada to consider dismissal of ministers today

Today, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will consider the dismissal of several ministers. According to UNN's sources, the following items are on the agenda of the parliamentary session.

Details

Sources indicate that, in particular, the issue of dismissal of Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko will be considered. The sources do not specify who else may receive a "red card".

It should be noted that earlier the media reported the names of possible candidates for dismissal, including the Minister of Energy and Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba.

Presumably, the potential dismissal of ministers means that in addition to finding the votes in parliament to support such a decision, the government has also found candidates for ministerial portfolios and the votes in favor of appointing them to future vacancies. Sources confirm that tomorrow, September 4, the issue of appointing new members of the Cabinet of Ministers is indeed on the agenda.

It should be added that there are currently 5 acting ministers in the Cabinet of Ministers. Thus, the acting ministers are in charge of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, and the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure. It is unclear whether any of the current acting ministers will be permanently appointed to the post of minister. Further dismissals of ministers and vacant positions will finally turn Denys Shmyhal's Cabinet into an "acting government.

At the same time, there is no talk of dismissing Denys Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister. According to the law, his dismissal would lead to the resignation of the entire Cabinet and a complete reboot. Obviously, there are not enough votes in the parliament to support the appointment of the entire Cabinet.

Recall

On November 9, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Vadym Hutzayt.

On November 27, the parliament supported the resignation of Oleksandr Tkachenko as Minister of Culture and Information Policy.

On February 7, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Yulia Laputina from the post of Minister of Veterans Affairs.

On May 9, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Oleksandr Kubrakov from the posts of Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine and Minister of Community Development.