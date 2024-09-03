Romanian parliament finally approves the transfer of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125251 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129847 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 213168 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 161158 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157513 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144987 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206387 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112616 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 194095 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105198 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 99504 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 74705 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 105156 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 101954 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 60982 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 213168 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 206387 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 194095 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 220547 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 208327 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 36099 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 49953 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153554 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152610 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156573 views
Romanian parliament finally approves the transfer of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 112405 views

Romania's lower house of parliament has approved a bill to provide Ukraine with a Patriot air defense system. The transfer will take place on condition that the system is replaced by a similar one by the allies.

On Tuesday, Romania's lower house of parliament approved a bill to provide Ukraine with a Patriot missile defense system. Reuters reports, UNN reports.

Details

In June, Bucharest announced that it would transfer one of its two Patriots to Ukraine, provided that the allies replace it with a similar air defense system.

Now the law must be signed by President Klaus Johannis, after which the government will issue an order to transfer the Patriot. 

“Some Patriot systems have been announced but not yet delivered”: Kuleba urges partners to speed up with air defense29.08.24, 14:33 • 28429 views

Addendum

As you know, Romania has decided to transfer one of its two operational Patriot systems to Kyiv - one of five such systems and other strategic air defense units that NATO countries have promised to Kyiv - on the condition that the allies will replace it with another Patriot system later.

The draft law approved by the parliament states that the replacement of the Patriot system from the United States should not cost more than Romania originally paid for the unit, and that the costs will be covered by "foreign sources that are not subject to reimbursement.

Recall

Last week UNN wrote that the Romanian Defense Ministry submitted a bill to the parliament on the transfer of the Patriot system to Ukraine. The document provides for the transfer of one of the seven systems purchased from the United States in the most modern 3+ configuration.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

