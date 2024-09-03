Romanian parliament finally approves the transfer of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

On Tuesday, Romania's lower house of parliament approved a bill to provide Ukraine with a Patriot missile defense system. Reuters reports, UNN reports.

Details

In June, Bucharest announced that it would transfer one of its two Patriots to Ukraine, provided that the allies replace it with a similar air defense system.

Now the law must be signed by President Klaus Johannis, after which the government will issue an order to transfer the Patriot.

Addendum

As you know, Romania has decided to transfer one of its two operational Patriot systems to Kyiv - one of five such systems and other strategic air defense units that NATO countries have promised to Kyiv - on the condition that the allies will replace it with another Patriot system later.

The draft law approved by the parliament states that the replacement of the Patriot system from the United States should not cost more than Romania originally paid for the unit, and that the costs will be covered by "foreign sources that are not subject to reimbursement.

Recall

Last week UNN wrote that the Romanian Defense Ministry submitted a bill to the parliament on the transfer of the Patriot system to Ukraine. The document provides for the transfer of one of the seven systems purchased from the United States in the most modern 3+ configuration.