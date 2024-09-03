Rostyslav Shurma resigns from the post of deputy head of the OP - media

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Rostyslav Shurma will leave his post this week. Forbes writes about this, citing sources, UNN reports.

In the OP, Shurma was responsible for the economic direction, in particular, he promoted the idea of economic booking and the 10-10-10 tax model.

According to two sources, Shurma's replacement is likely to be the current Minister for Strategic Industries, Oleksandr Kamyshyn.

The reason for Shurma's dismissal, according to one Forbes source, was the lack of a common vision with international partners on key issues, including tax increases.

Rostyslav Shurma worked as CEO of Zaporizhstal from 2012 to 2019. In May 2021, he became a member of the Supervisory Board of Ukroboronprom, and in November 2021, he was appointed Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. Since January 2023, he has also been a member of the Supervisory Board of Naftogaz. In the Office of the President, Shurma implemented the 10-10-10 tax model, which provides for a 10% tax rate on income, personal income tax, and VAT.

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported on possible dismissals and appointments of ministers in the coming days. Rotations in the Presidential Office and the assignment of some ministries to the portfolios of the Deputy Prime Ministers were expected.