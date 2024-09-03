Bloomberg: Europe believes Iran may supply Russia with ballistic missiles

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120989 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124063 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 202606 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155819 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154057 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143453 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200433 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112478 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188911 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105128 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 54987 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 65552 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 37345 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 95104 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 73860 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 202606 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200433 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188911 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215557 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203526 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 24507 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150849 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150046 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154072 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144964 views
Bloomberg: Europe believes Iran may supply Russia with ballistic missiles

Bloomberg: Europe believes Iran may supply Russia with ballistic missiles

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102121 views

European officials believe that Iran will “imminently” deliver ballistic missiles to Russia. This could trigger a swift reaction from Ukraine's allies, including new sanctions against Iran and condemnation by the Group of Seven.

European officials expect Iran to deliver ballistic missiles to Russia "imminently", a move that could prompt a swift response from Ukraine’s allies, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter, UNN reports.

Details

Iran has provided Russia with hundreds of drones during the two-and-a-half-year war against Ukraine, but "a potential transfer of ballistic missiles would mark a worrying development in the conflict," the sources said.

Sources declined to provide estimates of the type and volume of shipments or a timeline, although one official was quoted as saying that "deliveries could begin within days." 

The United States and other NATO allies have repeatedly warned Tehran of the dangers of such a move and are making diplomatic efforts to prevent it. The US National Security Council did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Iranian Foreign Ministry and its mission to the UN did not respond to inquiries, the newspaper said.

Moscow's ballistic missile arsenal includes Russian and less accurate North Korean missiles. 

Kuleba calls on Asian countries to increase military aid after Russia's attack with North Korean missiles02.09.24, 12:52 • 51398 views

Meanwhile, Ukraine's allies are struggling to fulfill promises made earlier this year to bolster the war-torn country's air defense systems. Several NATO allies have yet to fulfill commitments reaffirmed at the alliance's summit in Washington in July, Bloomberg reported last month.

"The transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia is likely to be met with additional sanctions against Iran, although their effectiveness will be uncertain given the many measures already in place against Tehran, including the supply of drones to Moscow. Among the preliminary measures being discussed by the allies are new restrictions on Iran Air," the newspaper reports.

The Group of Seven countries are also expected to publicly condemn any transfer and convey their concerns to governments in the Middle East through diplomatic channels, the sources said.

"The Group of Seven has already imposed sanctions on Iran and North Korea for supplying weapons to Russia. The group is seeking to tighten restrictions on firms in China and other countries that supply Russia with parts and technology that Moscow needs to produce weapons, or for components found in them. More recent restrictions have targeted companies and individuals who facilitate such transactions.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World

