Kuleba calls on Asian countries to increase military aid after Russia's attack with North Korean missiles

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123068 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 126712 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 207444 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 158239 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155577 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144062 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 203054 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112544 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 191235 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105166 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 82150 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 55764 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 102042 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 92338 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 39891 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 207444 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 203054 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 191235 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 217835 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 205716 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 18719 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 37407 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152164 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151300 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155293 views
Kuleba calls on Asian countries to increase military aid after Russia's attack with North Korean missiles

Kuleba calls on Asian countries to increase military aid after Russia's attack with North Korean missiles

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51399 views

Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine using North Korean missiles. Kuleba called on partners to lift restrictions on Ukraine's self-defense and on Asian countries to increase military aid.

After the night attack by Russia using North Korean missiles, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on his partners to lift restrictions on strikes on any legitimate military targets in Russia, and on Asian countries to increase military assistance to Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"Last night, Ukrainian school-age children and their parents slept peacefully at home before the start of the school year. Early this morning, while people were sleeping, Russia launched a volley of 35 missiles and 23 drones at Ukraine. Fortunately, Ukraine's air defense saved lives, but civilian infrastructure was damaged. Some of the ballistic missiles fired this morning at Ukrainian civilians were KN-23s from North Korea," Kuleba said in X.

Russia hit Kyiv this morning with missiles produced in the third quarter of this year - source02.09.24, 11:39 • 57298 views

"The regimes in Pyongyang and Moscow have no restrictions on long-range strikes on any place in Ukraine. Yet, defending itself against these two barbaric war machines, Ukraine is forced to fight with its hands tied behind its back. Isn't that absurd?" It is high time Ukraine's partners abandoned their unfounded fears and lifted restrictions on the country's legitimate right to self-defense under the UN Charter, which includes the right to strike any legitimate military targets on Russian territory," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister emphasized.

In addition, he said, "Russia's use of North Korean munitions in the war against Ukraine not only violates international law and endangers the lives of Ukrainians, but can also significantly worsen the security situation on the Korean Peninsula, in the Asia-Pacific region and around the world.

"The growing military cooperation between Putin and Kim Jong-un poses a serious security threat to both Europe and Asia. We urge our Asian partners to consider increasing military assistance to Ukraine. The stronger Ukraine is and the less successful the Russian and North Korean dictators are, the more stable and secure Europe and Asia will be," Kuleba said.

Destruction and damage in 6 districts due to Russia's massive attack on Kyiv: consequences shown02.09.24, 11:29 • 51656 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics

