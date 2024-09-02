Kuleba calls on Asian countries to increase military aid after Russia's attack with North Korean missiles

After the night attack by Russia using North Korean missiles, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on his partners to lift restrictions on strikes on any legitimate military targets in Russia, and on Asian countries to increase military assistance to Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"Last night, Ukrainian school-age children and their parents slept peacefully at home before the start of the school year. Early this morning, while people were sleeping, Russia launched a volley of 35 missiles and 23 drones at Ukraine. Fortunately, Ukraine's air defense saved lives, but civilian infrastructure was damaged. Some of the ballistic missiles fired this morning at Ukrainian civilians were KN-23s from North Korea," Kuleba said in X.

"The regimes in Pyongyang and Moscow have no restrictions on long-range strikes on any place in Ukraine. Yet, defending itself against these two barbaric war machines, Ukraine is forced to fight with its hands tied behind its back. Isn't that absurd?" It is high time Ukraine's partners abandoned their unfounded fears and lifted restrictions on the country's legitimate right to self-defense under the UN Charter, which includes the right to strike any legitimate military targets on Russian territory," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister emphasized.

In addition, he said, "Russia's use of North Korean munitions in the war against Ukraine not only violates international law and endangers the lives of Ukrainians, but can also significantly worsen the security situation on the Korean Peninsula, in the Asia-Pacific region and around the world.

"The growing military cooperation between Putin and Kim Jong-un poses a serious security threat to both Europe and Asia. We urge our Asian partners to consider increasing military assistance to Ukraine. The stronger Ukraine is and the less successful the Russian and North Korean dictators are, the more stable and secure Europe and Asia will be," Kuleba said.

