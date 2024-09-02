Russia hit Kyiv this morning with missiles produced in the third quarter of this year - source

On the morning of September 2, during the attack on Kyiv, Russia used X-101 missiles, which were produced in the third quarter of 2024. This was reported by UNN with reference to a source.

Details

This morning, Russians launched a combined missile strike on Kyiv. Debris fell in 8 districts of the capital, damaging buildings, including a subway station, and setting off fires. Three people were injured in the attack.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, the missiles used by the enemy were produced quite recently.

X-101 missiles intercepted today - third quarter of 2024 - said the agency's source.

That is, the Russians attack with missiles that are delivered to the launch site literally from the factory.

Recall

Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise have repeatedly found that the enemy fires missiles at Ukraine almost immediately after they are produced. In particular, during the previous massive attack on Ukraine, the enemy used the same X-101 missiles that were produced in 2024.

Experts also found that modernized X-101 missiles with two warheads - cluster and high-explosive - were used.

In addition, some of the X-101 missiles were equipped with guidance units and Orlan-10 drones.