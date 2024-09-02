Destruction and damage in 6 districts due to Russia's massive attack on Kyiv: consequences shown

As a result of Russia's massive attack on Kyiv, destruction and damage to civilian infrastructure in 6 districts was recorded, including damage to the boiler room of an educational institution, three people were reported injured, the Office of the Prosecutor General and the National Police reported, showing the consequences, UNN writes.

Details

According to the investigation, at about 5 a.m. on September 2, 2024, the Russian armed forces launched an air attack with various types of missiles and UAVs in Ukraine and the capital.

In Kyiv, as of 11:00 a.m., 3 wounded were reported as a result of the attack.

"In Solomyansky district, a 32-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds, and a 19-year-old girl was injured as a result of an explosive sound wave. In Svyatoshynskyi district, a 24-year-old woman sustained bruises and a head injury," the prosecutor's office said.

According to the National Police, a 32-year-old man and a 19-year-old girl were hospitalized with injuries, and a 24-year-old local resident was treated on the spot.

"The fall of debris was recorded in all districts of Kyiv. The boiler room of an educational institution, the entrance of an apartment building and a subway station were damaged. Debris was also found on the territory of two kindergartens in Desnianskyi and Dniprovskyi districts, and five cars were damaged," the National Police said.

According to the prosecutor's office, destruction and damage to civilian infrastructure in 6 districts of Kyiv was recorded:

- non-residential premises were damaged in Shevchenkivskyi district;

- in Holosiivskyi - the roof of the entrance of a residential building, as well as the boiler house on the territory of an educational institution;

- in Solomianske - non-residential premises;

- in Dniprovske - a non-residential building and a car;

- in Sviatoshynske - office space and cars;

- in Podilske - shrapnel damaged a car.

