Russia's night attack on Kyiv: debris falling in 8 districts, damage to metro station in Sviatoshyno, one hospitalized

Russian troops launched a combined missile strike on Kyiv, with debris falling in 8 districts, damage to buildings, including a metro station, and fires, two people seeking medical help and one hospitalized, KCMA said on Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

"Russian troops have launched another terrorist attack on the capital. The attack was combined - with cruise and ballistic missiles. The air alert in the capital lasted for almost two hours," KCMA said.

As a result of air defense efforts to shoot down enemy targets, debris reportedly fell in several districts of the capital:

- In Sviatoshynskyi district, 4 cars caught fire. As of now, the fire has been extinguished. Debris fell into a non-residential building and caught fire. The fire has been extinguished. The premises of the subway station were damaged.

- Holosiivskyi district - debris fell on a non-residential building and partially destroyed it. The fire was extinguished.

- Shevchenkivskyi district - debris fell on a non-residential building. The fire was extinguished.

- Debris was also recorded falling in Podilskyi, Desnianskyi, Obolonskyi, Dniprovskyi and Solomianskyi districts. No consequences.

"As of now, two people have sought medical assistance. One person was hospitalized," said Serhiy Popko, head of the KCMA.