Athlete Boturchuk wins bronze at the 2024 Paralympics

Ukrainian athlete Oksana Boturchuk won bronze at the 2024 Paralympics in the 400 meters, UNN reports citing Suspilne.

Details

In the final race, Oksana Boturchuk and her guide Mykyta Barabanov finished third in the 400-meter dash.

This is the 11th medal in her career at the Paralympics. Boturchuk has updated Ukraine's record for the most medals at the Paralympic Games in athletics.

“Ukraine is proud": Zelensky notes 35 medals of Ukrainian Paralympians and shows video