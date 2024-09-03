It has nothing to do with the security of Ukrenergo's substations: Kudrytskyi comments on his dismissal

The head of Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said that the decision of the supervisory board of the energy company to dismiss him has nothing to do with the issue of security of Ukrenergo substations, UNN reports.

On September 2, the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo decided to terminate my powers as the Chairman of the Management Board at an extraordinary meeting by a majority decision of its members. Oleksii Brekht, a member of the Board responsible for the operation, restoration and development of high-voltage infrastructure, was appointed acting Chairman of the Board. It was also decided to hold a competition to fill the position of the company's Chairman of the Board - Kudrytsky wrote.

He noted that he initiated the extraordinary SB meeting because he is convinced that the dismissal and appointment of Ukrenergo's CEO is the sole responsibility of the Supervisory Board. Kudrytskyi emphasized that the independence of the company's corporate governance and transparent business processes are the key to providing 1.5 billion euros of financial support from Western partners to restore the power system and protect it.

Despite some media reports, the decision of the Supervisory Board to dismiss me has nothing to do with the security of Ukrenergo substations. I provided the Supervisory Board members with a detailed report on each facility. The SB members had no questions to it. I cannot go into details, but more than 60 anti-drone shelters have been built at Ukrenergo's substations, almost at every substation. Such engineering structures are built only at Ukrenergo's facilities. Where the Company was the customer, not a single hryvnia was spent from the state budget, as all of them were built with international support. They have saved dozens of autotransformers this year. This does not mean that the power system will not feel the impact after the arrival of several dozen missiles. It means that we will be able to restore its operation quickly, in a few days - Kudrytsky said.

In addition, he said that recently, anonymous telegram channels and some media outlets have launched a campaign to discredit Ukrenergo.

“Retaining a professional team at Ukrenergo and appointing all its independent members to the Supervisory Board is a guarantee that the Company will not become a generator of such cash flows in the future. And we have not lost the support of our Western partners, which is fully used to restore the power system. My successor must be selected in a transparent public competition. This is exactly how I was appointed 4 years ago,” Kudrytskyi wrote.