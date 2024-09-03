It has nothing to do with the security of Ukrenergo's substations: Kudrytskyi comments on his dismissal

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 122906 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 126455 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 206976 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 157998 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155436 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143996 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 202802 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112539 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 191014 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105163 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 80745 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 54166 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 101777 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 90622 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 38136 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 206976 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 202802 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 191014 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 217612 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 205498 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 16959 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 36405 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152051 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151195 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155193 views
Actual
It has nothing to do with the security of Ukrenergo's substations: Kudrytskyi comments on his dismissal

It has nothing to do with the security of Ukrenergo's substations: Kudrytskyi comments on his dismissal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36553 views

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi stated that his dismissal was not related to the protection of Ukrenergo's substations. He emphasized the importance of independent corporate governance and transparent business processes to receive Western financial support.

The head of Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi  said that  the decision of the supervisory board of the energy company to dismiss him has nothing to do with the issue of security of Ukrenergo substations, UNN reports.

On September 2, the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo decided to terminate my powers as the Chairman of the Management Board at an extraordinary meeting by a majority decision of its members. Oleksii Brekht, a member of the Board responsible for the operation, restoration and development of high-voltage infrastructure, was appointed acting Chairman of the Board. It was also decided to hold a competition to fill the position of the company's Chairman of the Board

- Kudrytsky wrote.

Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo confirms dismissal of Kudrytskyi03.09.24, 15:15 • 23862 views

He noted that he initiated the extraordinary SB meeting because he is convinced that the dismissal and appointment of Ukrenergo's CEO is the sole responsibility of the Supervisory Board. Kudrytskyi emphasized that the independence of the company's corporate governance and transparent business processes are the key to providing 1.5 billion euros of financial support from Western partners to restore the power system and protect it.

Despite some media reports, the decision of the Supervisory Board to dismiss me has nothing to do with the security of Ukrenergo substations. I provided the Supervisory Board members with a detailed report on each facility. The SB members had no questions to it. I cannot go into details, but more than 60 anti-drone shelters have been built at Ukrenergo's substations, almost at every substation. Such engineering structures are built only at Ukrenergo's facilities. Where the Company was the customer, not a single hryvnia was spent from the state budget, as all of them were built with international support. They have saved dozens of autotransformers this year. This does not mean that the power system will not feel the impact after the arrival of several dozen missiles. It means that we will be able to restore its operation quickly, in a few days

- Kudrytsky said.

Kharchenko: the decision to dismiss Kudrytsky is illogical from the point of view of common sense03.09.24, 13:12 • 17737 views

In addition, he said that recently, anonymous telegram channels and some media outlets have launched a campaign to discredit Ukrenergo.

“Retaining a professional team at Ukrenergo and appointing all its independent members to the Supervisory Board is a guarantee that the Company will not become a generator of such cash flows in the future. And we have not lost the support of our Western partners, which is fully used to restore the power system. My successor must be selected in a transparent public competition. This is exactly how I was appointed 4 years ago,” Kudrytskyi wrote.  

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics

Contact us about advertising