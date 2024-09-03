Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo confirms dismissal of Kudrytskyi

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 127452 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 132247 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 217451 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 163342 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158978 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145535 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 208726 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112664 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 196119 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105222 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 87780 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 107342 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 104167 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 75092 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 60113 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 217451 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 208726 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 196119 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 222496 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 210196 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 42534 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 60113 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154103 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153110 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157040 views
Actual
Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo confirms dismissal of Kudrytskyi

Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo confirms dismissal of Kudrytskyi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23864 views

The Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo has terminated the powers of Volodymyr Kudrytskyi as Chairman of the Board. Two members of the Supervisory Board resigned, considering the decision politically motivated.

Ukrenergo's Supervisory Board confirmed that it has decided to terminate the powers of Volodymyr Kudrytskyi as the company's Chairman of the Board of Directors by agreement of the parties. Daniel Dobbeny, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of NPC Ukrenergo, and Peder Andreasen, a member of the Supervisory Board, have submitted their written notices of early termination of their powers as members of the company's Supervisory Board. This is stated in their statement, UNN reports.

Yesterday, on September 2, the Supervisory Board held an extraordinary meeting at the initiative of the Chairman of the Management Board Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, who presented a report on the protection of high-voltage network facilities during Russian attacks and the situation around the company in the public domain. During the meeting, the majority of the Supervisory Board members decided to terminate the powers of Volodymyr Kudrytskyi as Chairman of the Management Board of the Company early by agreement of the parties

- the statement reads.

Dobbeny and Andreason announced that today, on September 3, they submitted their written notices of early resignation as members of the company's supervisory board.

We believe that the decision to dismiss the CEO of Ukrenergo early is politically motivated and, based on the results of the report presented, has no justified grounds. We pay tribute to the Management Board of Ukrenergo and the entire staff of the Company, who demonstrated unprecedented courage and professionalism in the turbulent times of war. The results of Ukrenergo's work over these 2.5 years are the best evidence of this

- said in a statement.

In their statement, they said that Ukrenergo had successfully fulfilled its main strategic goals despite the Russian invasion.

The company is a member of the energy association ENTSO-E, the energy system of Ukraine is united with the energy system of continental Europe. The Company's management ensured process control and control over the power system, both in the first three weeks of the isolated mode of operation of Ukraine's power system, and during massive Russian missile attacks on the company's facilities, the statement states.

It is also reported that more than 60 objects of unique complex anti-drone protection have been built at high-voltage substations. The pace of restoration of the high-voltage network after unprecedented missile and drone attacks allows the Company to fully fulfill the function of the energy system operator.

During the full-scale war, Ukrenergo attracted more than 1.5 billion euros of international support for restoring the power system, maintaining liquidity and building engineering defenses.

This is evidence of transparent procurement processes in the Company and its impeccable reputation among international stakeholders, the statement says.

They note that as ex-presidents of the association of operators of the European continental network ENTSO-E, they joined the Supervisory Board of the Company in December 2021, when the "Ukrenergo" team was preparing the energy system of Ukraine for disconnection from the energy systems of Russia and Belarus, for integration with the European network , and the company to membership in ENTSO-E.

Our strategic task as members of HP was to help the Company successfully go through this path and guarantee the political and business independence of the system operator. After all, this is one of the key prerequisites for membership in ENTSO-E. From the first days of our work in the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo, we felt political pressure and observed constant attempts to bypass the competition to appoint people whose professional qualities were questionable to the Company's Management Board. We regularly received reports from the Company's management during meetings about the negative impact on the Company's reputation of anonymous sources in social networks and pressure on employees from law enforcement agencies, the statement states.

They note that in the conditions when the corporate management of the Company according to OECD standards is called into question, they do not see the possibility of continuing their work in the Supervisory Board of "Ukrenergo".

Violating the principles of corporate governance and making a decision to dismiss its manager without proof of improper management is unacceptable and may affect the further cooperation of Ukrenergo with ENTSO-E member operators - the statement emphasized.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising