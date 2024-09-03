ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Actual
Kharchenko: the decision to dismiss Kudrytsky is illogical from the point of view of common sense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17738 views

Kharchenko, director of the Center for Energy Studies, expressed surprise at Kudrytskyi's dismissal from the post of Ukrenergo's head. He believes that this decision is illogical and could weaken the trust of Western partners.

The dismissal of Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of NPC Ukrenergo, is surprising, as his company is one of the few in Ukraine that has built-in protection of facilities and a stock of equipment for the restoration of energy infrastructure. This was stated by the director of the Center for Energy Research, Oleksandr Kharchenko, UNN reports.

The decision to dismiss Kudrytskyi (Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, head of Ukrenergo - ed.) is frankly surprising, because they are firing a person whose company is basically the only one among Ukrainian energy companies that has built up protection for its facilities and has a stock of equipment to restore facilities. The decision is strange and illogical from the point of view of common sense, especially against the backdrop of the changes in communication with international issues

 ,” says Kharchenko.

The Director of the Center for Energy Studies emphasizes that the Supervisory Board of NPC Ukrenergo, which is supposed to change the company's management, is not fully formed and lacks one of the independent members, which is an extremely important parameter. 

It doesn't matter how she voted, because if there had been one more independent member of this Supervisory Board, the discussion would have been different. Obviously, the Supervisory Board members were under a lot of pressure

- Kharchenko says.

He emphasizes that this is “a super bad example of the relationship between the Ukrainian government and bureaucracy, with Western principles of corporate governance of state-owned companies,” because such emotional and volitional decisions are not acceptable to them. 

According to him, Elk has no public argumentation for Kudrytsky's dismissal and no understanding of what caused the change.  In his opinion, such a decision would weaken the trust of Western partners who provided funds for the restoration of Ukraine's energy sector. 

Recall 

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak has announced the dismissal of Volodymyr Kudrytskyi from the post of the head of NPC Ukrenergo. The decision was made after several stages of discussions, and Oleksiy Brekht was appointed as acting CEO.

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyPolitics

