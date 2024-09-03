Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and three regions
DTEK announces emergency power cuts in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovs'k and Donetsk regions. The outages are ordered by Ukrenergo due to the difficult situation in the power grid.
Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv and three regions, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.
"Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipro and Donetsk regions: emergency blackouts have been introduced. Ukrenergo issued the order due to the difficult situation in the power system," the statement said.
The company reminded that schedules do not apply during emergency outages.
