September 2: Coconut Day, Notary Day in Ukraine

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 126827 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 131559 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 216206 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 162721 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158550 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145391 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 208043 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112648 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 195529 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105217 views

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 84347 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 106730 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 103531 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 71025 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 54983 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 216207 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 208045 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 195531 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 221935 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 209660 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 40734 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 54983 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153946 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152964 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156907 views
September 2: Coconut Day, Notary Day in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 145686 views

The birthplace of coconuts is India. It was from there that Arab merchants brought them to East Africa. And coconuts came to Europe thanks to the navigator Vasco da Gama.

Today, on September 2, everyone can join the event dedicated to one of the most unusual natural products on our planet - Coconut Day, UNN reports.

For some time, scientists could not decide whether a coconut is a nut or a fruit. After much research and debate, they came to the conclusion that the coconut is a nut with the characteristics of a fruit. There is a subcategory of fruits that are characterized by the presence of edible pulp, seeds inside the fruit and a hard shell - coconut fits into this classification, along with peaches, pears, walnuts, almonds and other fruits.

The birthplace of coconuts is India. It was from there that Arab merchants brought them to East Africa. And coconuts came to Europe thanks to the navigator Vasco da Gama.

A single coconut palm produces approximately 100 coconuts per year, with each fruit taking about a year to ripen. Ripe coconuts are ovoid or ellipsoidal in shape, usually 30 to 45 centimeters long and 15 to 20 centimeters in diameter. The hard and fibrous outer shell contains the flesh and the endosperm, a liquid that is transparent at first, then turns white, and then hardens.

The coconut is a versatile fruit that can be used to produce a variety of products. It is therefore not surprising that in 1969 the Asia-Pacific Coconut Community was established, which now has 20 member countries that account for more than 90% of the world's coconut production and exports.

Today, notaries celebrate their professional holiday in Ukraine. Notary Day in Ukraine was established by presidential decree in 2010.

Today, there are more than six thousand officially registered notaries in Ukraine.

September 2 is also the anniversary of the end of World War II. It was on this day in 1945 that the USS Missouri signed the Japanese surrender.

According to rough estimates, about 60 million people died in World War II and 90 million became disabled.

The total loss of Ukrainians and citizens of other nationalities living in Ukraine is estimated at more than eight million people. It is believed that nearly 700 Ukrainian cities and 28,000 villages were destroyed.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyr Mamant.

According to legend, Mamant was born in the third century in what is now Turkey. His parents, who professed Christianity, were executed. The boy was left an orphan. But this did not prevent him from becoming a Christian preacher from a young age.

Because of the hatred of the pagans, Mamant had to hide, but he was captured anyway.

The preacher was tortured for a long time and then executed.

On September 2, Mykhailo, Mykola, Maksym, and Leonid celebrate their name days. 

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite

Contact us about advertising