September 2: Coconut Day, Notary Day in Ukraine

Today, on September 2, everyone can join the event dedicated to one of the most unusual natural products on our planet - Coconut Day, UNN reports.

For some time, scientists could not decide whether a coconut is a nut or a fruit. After much research and debate, they came to the conclusion that the coconut is a nut with the characteristics of a fruit. There is a subcategory of fruits that are characterized by the presence of edible pulp, seeds inside the fruit and a hard shell - coconut fits into this classification, along with peaches, pears, walnuts, almonds and other fruits.

The birthplace of coconuts is India. It was from there that Arab merchants brought them to East Africa. And coconuts came to Europe thanks to the navigator Vasco da Gama.

A single coconut palm produces approximately 100 coconuts per year, with each fruit taking about a year to ripen. Ripe coconuts are ovoid or ellipsoidal in shape, usually 30 to 45 centimeters long and 15 to 20 centimeters in diameter. The hard and fibrous outer shell contains the flesh and the endosperm, a liquid that is transparent at first, then turns white, and then hardens.

The coconut is a versatile fruit that can be used to produce a variety of products. It is therefore not surprising that in 1969 the Asia-Pacific Coconut Community was established, which now has 20 member countries that account for more than 90% of the world's coconut production and exports.

Today, notaries celebrate their professional holiday in Ukraine. Notary Day in Ukraine was established by presidential decree in 2010.

Today, there are more than six thousand officially registered notaries in Ukraine.

September 2 is also the anniversary of the end of World War II. It was on this day in 1945 that the USS Missouri signed the Japanese surrender.

According to rough estimates, about 60 million people died in World War II and 90 million became disabled.

The total loss of Ukrainians and citizens of other nationalities living in Ukraine is estimated at more than eight million people. It is believed that nearly 700 Ukrainian cities and 28,000 villages were destroyed.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyr Mamant.

According to legend, Mamant was born in the third century in what is now Turkey. His parents, who professed Christianity, were executed. The boy was left an orphan. But this did not prevent him from becoming a Christian preacher from a young age.

Because of the hatred of the pagans, Mamant had to hide, but he was captured anyway.

The preacher was tortured for a long time and then executed.

On September 2, Mykhailo, Mykola, Maksym, and Leonid celebrate their name days.