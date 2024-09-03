Extortion of funds for “common fund” from detainees of pre-trial detention center: members of criminal group to be tried in Kyiv

In Kyiv, members of a criminal group headed by a "warden" who extorted money for a "common fund" from detainees in a pre-trial detention center will be tried, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv police.

Details

The scheme was organized by a 45-year-old "warden" who involved two accomplices, dependents of the institution. The defendants were engaged in extortion of money from other detainees in exchange for a "calm and safe" stay in the walls of the detention center. Otherwise, they threatened with physical and psychological violence. Part of the money obtained through criminal means was used to replenish the "thieves' mutual fund".

In early summer of this year, Kyiv police investigators and operatives of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police blocked the group's activities. At that time, the police served three suspects with a notice of suspicion of extortion (Part 4 of Article 189 of the Criminal Code), and the leader of the group was additionally served with a notice of suspicion of establishing criminal influence in a pre-trial detention center (Part 2 of Article 255-1 of the Criminal Code).

Currently, the indictment against the members of the criminal group has been sent to court.

The maximum penalty is up to 15 years in prison.