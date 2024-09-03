After Russia's attack on Poltava: EU Ambassador calls for providing Ukraine with necessary weapons

The Russian missile attack on Poltava demonstrates that Ukraine needs international support. Partners should provide Kyiv with the necessary weapons. This was stated by the European Union Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova, reports UNN.

Details

European Union Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernová condemned the Russian attack on a military university and hospital in Poltava , adding that "there is no end to Russian terror in Ukraine.

Ukraine needs more air defense systems, long-range strikes to protect its people - no more delay! Russia must be stopped - the diplomat said in a statement.

Addendum

According to the Defense Ministry, Russian troops today launched a ballistic missile attack on an educational institution in Poltava, partially destroying one of the institute's buildings, trapping many people under the rubble, and rescue efforts are ongoing.

Russian strike on Poltava: death toll rises to 49, 18 more people may be under rubble