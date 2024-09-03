ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

Russian strike on Poltava: death toll rises to 49, 18 more people may be under rubble

Russian strike on Poltava: death toll rises to 49, 18 more people may be under rubble

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19033 views

A Russian missile strike on an educational institution in Poltava killed 49 people and injured 219. The building of the Institute of Communications was partially destroyed, and up to 18 people may be trapped under the rubble.

The death toll has risen to 49 as a result of a missile attack by Russian troops on Poltava, with 219 people injured. This was reported by the head of the Poltava RMA Philip Pronin in Telegram, UNN reports.

"Today Poltava became the enemy's target. The liquidation of the aftermath of the hit on the territory of the educational institution is underway. So far, 49 people have been killed and 219 injured. Search teams continue to dismantle the rubble," said Pronin.

“Russian scum will definitely be held accountable for this attack” - Zelensky on Russia's attack on Poltava03.09.24, 14:44 • 25895 views

Pronin also said that one of the buildings of the Institute of Communications was partially destroyed.

"Up to 18 people may be under the rubble, search teams are working," Pronin said.

Add

MP, member of the National Security Committee Mariana Bezuhla hinted today that there may have been an air raid on the military during the formation in Poltava.

AddendumAddendum

According to the Defense Ministry, Russian troops today launched a ballistic missile attack on an educational institution in Poltava, partially destroying one of the institute's buildings, many people were trapped under the rubble, 25 people were rescued, 11 were unblocked from the rubble, and rescue operations continue.

Initially, 41 people were reported dead . More than 180 people were injured.

Later, Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska reported that the death toll had risen to 47 due to a missile attack by Russian troops on Poltava.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov reportedthat the circumstances of the Poltava tragedy would also be investigated by the Defense Ministry's Main Inspectorate in cooperation with law enforcement.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

