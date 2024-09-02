Birthday of the hryvnia: experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise told how the protection of the national currency is being strengthened, about the tricks of counterfeiters and their experience in exposing them

On September 2, 1996, Ukraine launched a monetary reform, and our country received its national currency, the hryvnia. And, of course, like almost every currency in the world, the hryvnia attracted the attention of counterfeiters.

How the protection of the hryvnia has been strengthened over the years, what you should pay attention to first to avoid being slipped counterfeit money, and how the experience gained allows you to detect the current high-tech counterfeits - these are the issues discussed by experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise in an exclusive commentary to UNN on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of the hryvnia.

Details

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, in the first half of 2024, there were 3.4 counterfeits per million genuine banknotes. Compared to last year, the increase in counterfeits reached 62%.

At the same time, experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise note that although the problem of counterfeiting is relevant and sustainable, there has been no significant increase in the number of counterfeits submitted for examination recently.

"The criminals are trying to counterfeit larger denominations. There was a period when counterfeit 200 hryvnia notes of 2007 and 500 hryvnia notes of 2006 were massively tested," the experts say.

Experts emphasize that fraudsters are trying to imitate key security elements of banknotes, such as rough spots and printing methods. Today, the hryvnia is protected by three types of printing: metallographic, flat, and letterpress. And although counterfeiters try to reproduce many of these elements, the weaknesses of counterfeits are still evident.

Banknotes have three types of printing: offset, gravure, and letterpress. For example, a series of banknotes is printed using letterpress or embossing. This makes the element different to the touch from the rest of the banknote paper. Some elements of Ukrainian banknotes can be seen under certain conditions, in particular, by tilting them at the right angle. For example, on a 100-hryvnia banknote, the word "hryvnia" can be seen on the face of the banknote if you look at it obliquely. A similar security element is present on other banknotes - KNIDSE experts note.

Experts also remind that without special equipment, it is quite difficult for users to distinguish counterfeit money from real money. Nevertheless, there are several main characteristics to pay attention to, namely:

Watermarks (check if there is a watermark on the bill by holding it against the light. This mark should be clear and uniform);

Security tape (many banknotes have a special tape embedded in the paper. It should be clearly visible from different angles);

Micro-printing (look closely at small inscriptions and elements on the banknote. Counterfeit bills often have blurred or fuzzy micro-printing);

Tactile elements (real banknotes have embossed elements that can be touched. These are usually letters or numbers);

Color transitions (some elements on the banknote may change color when the viewing angle changes. This can be, for example, the denomination number).

As for how experts manage to recognize counterfeit money quickly enough, it is not only modern technology but also the previous experience of colleagues that helps. Few people know, but it was thanks to the specialists of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise that in the late 70s, the most famous and talented counterfeiter of the Soviet Union, Serhii Baranov, was detained. His counterfeit 25-karbovanets bills were circulating throughout the USSR.

"His counterfeits reproduced the official currency so accurately that even experienced bank tellers and employees of financial institutions could not distinguish them from the real thing. Baranov managed to carry out his activities unnoticed for quite some time, until Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise received several suspicious banknotes for examination. The experts of the Institute, having advanced equipment and extensive experience at that time, were able to identify subtle details that distinguished counterfeits from genuine money," recall the experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

Cash in circulation has increased by UAH 36.5 billion since the beginning of the year - NBU