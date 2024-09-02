Two medals at once: swimmers Ostapchenko and Palamarchuk win gold and bronze at the 2024 Paralympics

Two Ukrainian athletes won a medal in the S3 50-meter backstroke at once. [Denys Ostapchenko finished with a gold medal, and Serhiy Palamarchuk won a bronze medal. This was reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne. Sport, reports UNN.

Details

At the finish line, the gap between the two Ukrainian winners was 5.32 seconds. Ostapchenko's best time in the final on Monday, September 2, was 45.16 seconds.

On the podium, the new Paralympic champion in the discipline was 1.90 seconds ahead of the silver medalist, Germany's Josiah Tim Alexander Topf.

Thus the top three winners are as follows:

Denys Ostapchenko (Ukraine) 45.16 seconds Josiah Tim Alexander Topf (Germany) 47.06 Sergiy Palamarchuk (Ukraine) 50.48

