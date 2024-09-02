Zelenskyy: Eight awards on the fourth day of the Paralympics: success of Ukrainian athletes inspires the state

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the athletes and coaches of the Ukrainian Paralympic team, noting the success of the Ukrainians, who won eight more awards on the fourth day of competition in Paris.

UNN writes with reference to President Zelensky's TV channel.

Details

Yesterday, on the fourth competition day of the Paralympic Games in Paris, our athletes won eight more medals. Oksana Zubkovska and Mykhailo Serbin won gold medals. Roman Polyansky won silver. Yevhenii Bohodayko, Artem Kolinko, Danylo Chufarov, Danylo Semenikhin, and Anna Gontar won bronze medals. I thank the athletes, coaches and everyone who works with our team. Every success of Ukrainians inspires our entire country , the President of Ukraine said in a statement.

Recall

Ukraine wins two gold medals at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris

UNN also reported that three Paralympians from Brovary will compete at the Games in Paris.