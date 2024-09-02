For the 18th year, WOG's Road of Kindness will unite Ukrainians to save children's lives

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121546 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124716 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203601 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156389 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154342 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143591 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200861 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112506 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189271 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105154 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 58097 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 69047 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 41236 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 98821 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 77710 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 203601 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200861 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189271 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215890 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203822 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 1498 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 26927 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151014 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150206 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154233 views
For the 18th year, WOG's Road of Kindness will unite Ukrainians to save children's lives

For the 18th year, WOG's Road of Kindness will unite Ukrainians to save children's lives

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 117522 views

The goal of this year's project is to raise UAH 3.6 million to buy equipment for hospitals where children affected by the war are being rescued.

On September 2, WOG launched its annual charity project “The Way of Good”. Its traditional attribute - charity purple cups with a unicorn - appeared at all filling stations of the network. Their cost is UAH 5. By savoring your favorite drinks from them, you contribute to saving the lives of children who have suffered from enemy attacks.

The charitable partner of the Road of Kindness is the Masha Foundation, a non-governmental organization, and Masha Yefrosynina is its ambassador.  

The goal of the project is to raise UAH 3.6 million to purchase equipment for hospitals where children affected by the war are being saved. 

Choose purple cups for your drinks - join the cohort of benefactors of the “Way of Good”!

Gennadiy Karlinsky, Marketing Director of WOG filling stations: “The Way of the Good” is a project that has been uniting business, foundations, celebrities and Ukrainians for almost two decades to save children's lives. Before the full-scale war, it was a systematic support of medical institutions specializing in the treatment of children with heart disease, but over the past three years we have been focused on supporting hospitals where children with injuries sustained as a result of the great war are being saved. This focus is close to our partners and guests of the filling stations, who actively supported the initiative in previous years. We will be glad to see everyone who visits our filling stations to buy drinks in purple cups. All proceeds from their sale will go to the Masha Foundation to purchase much-needed equipment to save children.” 

This year, the project plans to purchase a lung ventilator for the Kharkiv Oblast Clinical Hospital and an ultrasound diagnostic device for the Kherson Oblast Children's Clinical Hospital. Part of the funds will be used to purchase medical equipment to equip the operating room of the Lviv Territorial Medical Association “Multifunctional Clinical Hospital of Intensive Care and Emergency Medical Aid”. The doctors of these institutions operate on children injured in the fighting almost every day. 

Masha Yefrosynina, co-organizer and ambassador of the Good Road project:According to official data from juvenile prosecutors, more than 2,000 children have been injured by Russian aggression since the beginning of the full-scale war. The largest number of injured children with varying degrees of severity are in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Kherson, Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia regions. Helping to save their lives is one of the biggest missions of a society that wants to have a future. I hope it is as close to you as it is to me. The whole of Ukraine is under fire today. It is impossible to prepare for the next insidious actions of the enemy. That's why every hospital in the country is now saving children with  shrapnel and mine-blast injuries. This is my sixth time joining the project as a co-organizer and ambassador. I encourage you to get involved. I believe that helping to save children's lives is our common goal. And coffee and tea in purple cups, by the way, are much tastier because they have a taste of goodness!”

“The Way of Good is a project with a history that the WOG filling station chain has been implementing for eighteen years in a row. The purple cup has become not just its symbol, but an effective tool for helping and a testament to how every cup of coffee or tea saves lives. Every year, hundreds of thousands of philanthropists join the initiative. Thanks to them, we have managed to help equip almost 40 hospitals. This has enabled doctors to save thousands of children.

This project also creates a culture of charity. A whole generation of Ukrainians grew up with it. When they were children, their parents would bring them to gas stations to treat them to their favorite drinks from purple unicorn cups and help save children's lives. Today, they come to us with their children. Years have passed, but the purpose of the visit remains the same - to contribute to an important cause. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyBusiness News

