For the 18th year, WOG's Road of Kindness will unite Ukrainians to save children's lives

On September 2, WOG launched its annual charity project “The Way of Good”. Its traditional attribute - charity purple cups with a unicorn - appeared at all filling stations of the network. Their cost is UAH 5. By savoring your favorite drinks from them, you contribute to saving the lives of children who have suffered from enemy attacks.

The charitable partner of the Road of Kindness is the Masha Foundation, a non-governmental organization, and Masha Yefrosynina is its ambassador.

The goal of the project is to raise UAH 3.6 million to purchase equipment for hospitals where children affected by the war are being saved.

Choose purple cups for your drinks - join the cohort of benefactors of the “Way of Good”!

Gennadiy Karlinsky, Marketing Director of WOG filling stations: “The Way of the Good” is a project that has been uniting business, foundations, celebrities and Ukrainians for almost two decades to save children's lives. Before the full-scale war, it was a systematic support of medical institutions specializing in the treatment of children with heart disease, but over the past three years we have been focused on supporting hospitals where children with injuries sustained as a result of the great war are being saved. This focus is close to our partners and guests of the filling stations, who actively supported the initiative in previous years. We will be glad to see everyone who visits our filling stations to buy drinks in purple cups. All proceeds from their sale will go to the Masha Foundation to purchase much-needed equipment to save children.”

This year, the project plans to purchase a lung ventilator for the Kharkiv Oblast Clinical Hospital and an ultrasound diagnostic device for the Kherson Oblast Children's Clinical Hospital. Part of the funds will be used to purchase medical equipment to equip the operating room of the Lviv Territorial Medical Association “Multifunctional Clinical Hospital of Intensive Care and Emergency Medical Aid”. The doctors of these institutions operate on children injured in the fighting almost every day.

Masha Yefrosynina, co-organizer and ambassador of the Good Road project: “According to official data from juvenile prosecutors, more than 2,000 children have been injured by Russian aggression since the beginning of the full-scale war. The largest number of injured children with varying degrees of severity are in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Kherson, Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia regions. Helping to save their lives is one of the biggest missions of a society that wants to have a future. I hope it is as close to you as it is to me. The whole of Ukraine is under fire today. It is impossible to prepare for the next insidious actions of the enemy. That's why every hospital in the country is now saving children with shrapnel and mine-blast injuries. This is my sixth time joining the project as a co-organizer and ambassador. I encourage you to get involved. I believe that helping to save children's lives is our common goal. And coffee and tea in purple cups, by the way, are much tastier because they have a taste of goodness!”

“The Way of Good is a project with a history that the WOG filling station chain has been implementing for eighteen years in a row. The purple cup has become not just its symbol, but an effective tool for helping and a testament to how every cup of coffee or tea saves lives. Every year, hundreds of thousands of philanthropists join the initiative. Thanks to them, we have managed to help equip almost 40 hospitals. This has enabled doctors to save thousands of children.

This project also creates a culture of charity. A whole generation of Ukrainians grew up with it. When they were children, their parents would bring them to gas stations to treat them to their favorite drinks from purple unicorn cups and help save children's lives. Today, they come to us with their children. Years have passed, but the purpose of the visit remains the same - to contribute to an important cause.