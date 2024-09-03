ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

No movie without publicity or how ARMA manages assets

No movie without publicity or how ARMA manages assets

 • 246335 views

The ARMA has dozens of sanatoriums under its management that could accommodate IDPs and wounded soldiers. However, the agency has been inactive, neither transferring the property into management nor selling it, focusing instead on PR.

Over the years, the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) has accumulated a lot of property. Most of what is managed by the Agency could not only generate revenue for the state budget, but could also be useful during the large-scale war waged by Russia against Ukraine. For example, most of the sanatoriums transferred to ARMA could be used for rehabilitation of wounded soldiers or provide shelter to IDPs. However, the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, has her own unique approach to managing seized property, UNN writes .

Details

Terrorist Russia continues to destroy Ukrainian cities with missile strikes. Ukrainians continue to flee from settlements close to the hot zone of hostilities, leaving their homes and heading for nowhere. The authorities are doing their best to support the internally displaced persons, including looking for places to resettle them.

The story is the same with wounded Ukrainian soldiers who need rehabilitation. Some of them are looking for ways to travel abroad for treatment, but there are also many who want to undergo the recovery process at home.

In both cases, the state's capabilities are being exhausted. In this context, the position of the ARMA, which manages dozens of sanatoriums of various types, looks very strange. The agency not only does not transfer them to management or sells them under the hammer, but the asset is hanging around ARMA's neck like a dead weight.

It is clear that not all of the property can be used, as some of the rehabilitation facilities are located in the regions that suffer the most from racist attacks. However, there are also those located in western Ukraine, where it is believed to be safer.

In particular, ARMA manages about two dozen sanatoriums in Zakarpattia, as well as sanatoriums in Kyiv, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Volyn, and Khmelnytskyi regions. The agency even owns a rehabilitation spa in Truskavets.These facilities require minimal preparation and therefore minimal funding to receive those in need of rehabilitation and recovery.

In addition, ARMA manages hotels, including those in Truskavets, which could provide shelter to IDPs who have lost their homes.

However, the ARMA is not acting - it is not transferring the property to management and is not selling it. Against the backdrop of the difficult situation in which our country finds itself, such inaction borders on evil.

Moreover, if we follow Olena Duma's decisions over the year she has been head of the Agency, we can conclude that ARMA really only manages politically colored assets that help with PR.

For example, Agency loudly promoted the sale of the watch collection of Viktor Medvedchuk, a traitor and Putin's godfather, and the sale of his Maybach.

Likewise, Duma uses any excuse to talk about the struggle for the capital's Gulliver business center and other tasty shopping centers in its social networks. However, there is not a single word about a little-known asset that is so important for victory. Strange, isn't it?

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWarPublications

