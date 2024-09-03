Over the years, the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) has accumulated a lot of property. Most of what is managed by the Agency could not only generate revenue for the state budget, but could also be useful during the large-scale war waged by Russia against Ukraine. For example, most of the sanatoriums transferred to ARMA could be used for rehabilitation of wounded soldiers or provide shelter to IDPs. However, the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, has her own unique approach to managing seized property, UNN writes .

Terrorist Russia continues to destroy Ukrainian cities with missile strikes. Ukrainians continue to flee from settlements close to the hot zone of hostilities, leaving their homes and heading for nowhere. The authorities are doing their best to support the internally displaced persons, including looking for places to resettle them.

The story is the same with wounded Ukrainian soldiers who need rehabilitation. Some of them are looking for ways to travel abroad for treatment, but there are also many who want to undergo the recovery process at home.

In both cases, the state's capabilities are being exhausted. In this context, the position of the ARMA, which manages dozens of sanatoriums of various types, looks very strange. The agency not only does not transfer them to management or sells them under the hammer, but the asset is hanging around ARMA's neck like a dead weight.

It is clear that not all of the property can be used, as some of the rehabilitation facilities are located in the regions that suffer the most from racist attacks. However, there are also those located in western Ukraine, where it is believed to be safer.

In particular, ARMA manages about two dozen sanatoriums in Zakarpattia, as well as sanatoriums in Kyiv, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Volyn, and Khmelnytskyi regions. The agency even owns a rehabilitation spa in Truskavets.These facilities require minimal preparation and therefore minimal funding to receive those in need of rehabilitation and recovery.

In addition, ARMA manages hotels, including those in Truskavets, which could provide shelter to IDPs who have lost their homes.

However, the ARMA is not acting - it is not transferring the property to management and is not selling it. Against the backdrop of the difficult situation in which our country finds itself, such inaction borders on evil.

Moreover, if we follow Olena Duma's decisions over the year she has been head of the Agency, we can conclude that ARMA really only manages politically colored assets that help with PR.

For example, Agency loudly promoted the sale of the watch collection of Viktor Medvedchuk, a traitor and Putin's godfather, and the sale of his Maybach.

Likewise, Duma uses any excuse to talk about the struggle for the capital's Gulliver business center and other tasty shopping centers in its social networks. However, there is not a single word about a little-known asset that is so important for victory. Strange, isn't it?