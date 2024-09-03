The criminals will be punished: Syrsky reacts to the tragedy in Poltava

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reacted to the tragedy in Poltava and noted that "the military law enforcement service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is involved in the operational investigation of this incident as much as possible," UNN reports.

"This morning Russian terrorists attacked an educational institution in Poltava. The territory of a neighboring medical institution was also hit. According to available information, the Russians used two Iskander missiles. Unfortunately, there are many dead and wounded. Dozens of people were trapped under the rubble. My sincere condolences to all the families and friends. I feel pain and sadness for the victims..." - Syrsky said.

The Chief of Staff also emphasized that the military law enforcement service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is involved in the operational investigation of this incident.

"The aggressor country must be held accountable for every person killed, for every life destroyed. War crimes have no statute of limitations. The criminals will be punished," Syrsky summarized.

Umerov: Defense Ministry's Chief Inspectorate to investigate circumstances of Poltava tragedy

Add

MP, member of the National Security Committee Mariana Bezuhla hinted that there was probably an air raid on the military during the formation in Poltava today.

Addendum

According to the Ministry of Defense, Russian troops today launched a ballistic missile attack on an educational institution in Poltava, partially destroying one of the institute's buildings, many people were trapped under the rubble, 25 people were rescued, 11 were unblocked from the rubble, and rescue operations continue.

Initially, 41 people were reported dead. More than 180 people were injured.

Later, Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska reported that the death toll had risen to 47 due to a missile attack by Russian troops on Poltava.