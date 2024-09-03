ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:27 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The criminals will be punished: Syrsky reacts to the tragedy in Poltava

The criminals will be punished: Syrsky reacts to the tragedy in Poltava

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20105 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Syrsky reacted to the Russian missile attack on Poltava. He expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and said that the military law enforcement service is investigating the circumstances of the tragedy.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reacted to the tragedy in Poltava and noted that "the military law enforcement service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is involved in the operational investigation of this incident as much as possible," UNN reports.

"This morning Russian terrorists attacked an educational institution in Poltava. The territory of a neighboring medical institution was also hit. According to available information, the Russians used two Iskander missiles. Unfortunately, there are many dead and wounded. Dozens of people were trapped under the rubble. My sincere condolences to all the families and friends. I feel pain and sadness for the victims..." - Syrsky said.

The Chief of Staff also emphasized that the military law enforcement service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is involved in the operational investigation of this incident.

"The aggressor country must be held accountable for every person killed, for every life destroyed. War crimes have no statute of limitations. The criminals will be punished," Syrsky summarized.

Add

MP, member  of the National Security Committee Mariana Bezuhla hinted that there was probably an air raid on the military during the formation in Poltava today.

Addendum

According to the Ministry of Defense, Russian troops today launched a ballistic missile attack on an educational institution in Poltava, partially destroying one of the institute's buildings, many people were trapped under the rubble, 25 people were rescued, 11 were unblocked from the rubble, and rescue operations continue.

Initially, 41 people were reported dead. More than 180 people were injured.

Later, Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska reported that the death toll had risen to 47 due to a missile attack by Russian troops on Poltava.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War

