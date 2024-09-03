Rada plans to vote to dismiss ministers on Wednesday and appoint new ones on Thursday - Honcharenko

MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said that the Verkhovna Rada plans to consider the dismissal of the ministers for strategic industries, justice and environmental protection and natural resources on Wednesday, September 4. The new ministers are to be appointed on Thursday, September 5, UNN reports .

Details

The dismissal (of ministers - ed.) will be voted on tomorrow in the Rada. Appointments will be made the day after tomorrow. The funny thing is that no one knows who will be appointed. They will decide who will be the minister tomorrow - Goncharenko wrote.

Addendum

Today, the Verkhovna Rada was supposed to consider the dismissal of several ministers, but this did not happen. According to UNN's sources , it was planned to consider the dismissal of Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

In the evening, the Verkhovna Rada received resignations of three ministers . These are Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Malyuska, and Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Roman Strilts.

It also became known that the deputy head of the OP , Rostyslav Shurma, will leave his post this week. Minister Oleksandr Kamyshyn is likely to be appointed in his place, with disagreements with international partners cited as the reason for the dismissal.