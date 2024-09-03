Rada plans to vote to dismiss ministers on Wednesday and appoint new ones on Thursday - Honcharenko

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125048 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129586 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 212698 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160909 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157349 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144910 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206119 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112610 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193868 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105198 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 97996 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 73081 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 104888 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 101684 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 59338 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 212679 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 206108 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 193858 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 220316 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 208106 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 35140 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 49181 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153473 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152533 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156506 views
Rada plans to vote to dismiss ministers on Wednesday and appoint new ones on Thursday - Honcharenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18193 views

The Verkhovna Rada will consider the dismissal of the Ministers of Strategic Industries, Justice and Ecology on September 4. The appointment of new ministers is scheduled for September 5, but the candidates are not yet known.

MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said that the Verkhovna Rada plans to consider the dismissal of the ministers for strategic industries, justice and environmental protection and natural resources on Wednesday, September 4. The new ministers are to be appointed on Thursday, September 5, UNN reports .

Details

The dismissal (of ministers - ed.) will be voted on tomorrow in the Rada. Appointments will be made the day after tomorrow. The funny thing is that no one knows who will be appointed. They will decide who will be the minister tomorrow

- Goncharenko wrote.

Addendum

Today, the Verkhovna Rada was supposed to consider the dismissal of several ministers, but this did not happen. According to UNN's sources , it was planned to consider the dismissal of Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

In the evening, the Verkhovna Rada received resignations of three ministers . These are Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Malyuska, and Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Roman Strilts.

It also became known that the deputy head of the OP , Rostyslav Shurma, will leave his post this week. Minister Oleksandr Kamyshyn is likely to be appointed in his place, with disagreements with international partners cited as the reason for the dismissal.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics

