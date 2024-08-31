ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
5 most anticipated movie premieres not to be missed in the fall: what to watch

5 most anticipated movie premieres not to be missed in the fall: what to watch

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 114230 views

A review of the five most anticipated films to be released in the fall of 2024. Among them are Megalopolis, The Joker: Madness for Two, The Hurt Locker, Gladiator II, and Wicked: The Conjuring.

Fall promises to be an exciting time for moviegoers around the world. Intricate plots, fantastic adventures, the fight between good and evil, and incredible acting - all this and more awaits viewers on the big screen.

UNN offers a selection of movie premieres you shouldn't miss.

  • Megalopolis 2024 is an epic science fiction movie. 

In the film, the brilliant architect Caesar Catalina tries to turn New Rome into a utopian center of the world and competes with a rival project by the greedy mayor Franklin Cicero. Cicero is ready to do anything to defeat his rival.

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Release date: 26.09.2024

Genre: Fiction

Duration: 2:18

Production: USA

Starring: Adam Driver, Shia LaBeouf, Natalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Giancarlo Esposito, Laurence Fishburne, Jason Schwartzman, Jon Voight, Dustin Hoffman

  • Joker: Joker: Folie à Deux 2024 - a crazy failed comedian Arthur Fleck, nicknamed “The Joker”, meets the love of his life Harley Quinn in Arkham State Hospital.

After being released from a mental institution, the couple embarks on a doomed romantic adventure.

Director: Todd Phillips

Release date: 03.10.2024

Genre: Thriller, Crime, Drama

Duration: 2:00

Production: USA

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz, Brendan and others.

  • The Predatory Forest (Never Let Go) 2024 is the story of a family that has been haunted by an evil spirit for many years.

A single mother teaches her children strict rules of survival for their own protection. Their safety is jeopardized when one of the children wonders if evil is real.

Director: Alexander Azha

Release date: 10.10.2024

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Duration: 2:00- Production: USA

Starring: Halle Berry, Christine Park, Stephanie Lavin and others.

  • Gladiator II (Gladiator II) 2024 - after the House of Lucius has been destroyed by the tyrannical emperors who now rule Rome. 

He is forced to enter the Colosseum and find the strength to forget the past and return Rome and its people to their former glory.

Director: Ridley Scott

Release date: 14.11.2024

Genre: Historical, Action

Duration: 2:00

Production: USA

Starring: Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington and others.

  • Wicked: The Enchantress (Wicked) 2024 is a vivid reimagining of the classic Wizard of Oz.

The Wizard of Oz highlights the untold stories of the most famous (or infamous) characters in the magical land, namely the Wicked Witch of the West and her extraordinary friend, the Good Witch Glinda. An incredible story of love, rivalry and magic that will reveal the unique world of Oz.

Director: John M. Chu

Release date: 21.11.2024

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi

Duration: 2:00

Production: USA

Starring: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and others.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

