September 3: Birthday of the bra, Day of discovery of the uniqueness of DNA

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
September 3: Birthday of the bra, Day of discovery of the uniqueness of DNA

September 3: Birthday of the bra, Day of discovery of the uniqueness of DNA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 151133 views

September 3 marks the birthday of the bra invented in 1914. The most expensive bra, valued at $15 million, entered the Guinness Book of Records as the most expensive underwear in the world.

Today, on September 3, everyone can join the event dedicated to the practical and at the same time one of the most erotic  items of women's wardrobe - the birthday of the bra, UNN writes.

It was on September 3, 1914, that American Kares Crosby received a patent for this invention, which was made from handkerchiefs and colored ribbons.

The inventor's husband worked for a company that produced women's corsets. He showed the first bra to his management, who bought the patent for $1500.

The first bras were made of corset fabrics. In the early 30s of the twentieth century, the production of bras with cups of different sizes and elastic straps began.

A few years later, this essential item of women's wardrobe began to be produced from synthetic fabrics.

Officially, the most expensive bra is the one demonstrated in 2001 by Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. It is a bright red bra studded with rare Thai rubies weighing a total of 300 carats. Estimated at $15 million, it was listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the most expensive underwear in the world.

Today we can also celebrate the Day of Discovery of the Uniqueness of DNA.

In 1984, scientist Alec Jeffries proved the uniqueness and inimitability of the helical structure of this molecule.

This discovery brought genetics to a new level. In particular, it made it possible to make a breakthrough in historical research. With the help of DNA analysis, scientists are able to investigate the origins of entire nations.

September 3 is also Skyscraper Day.

It was on this day in 1856 that the famous American architect Louis Henry Sullivan was born, considered one of the fathers of skyscrapers.

After the great fire in Chicago, Sullivan, in collaboration with the architect William Le Baron Jenney, built the world's first skyscraper in 1885, a 10-story building over 40 meters high, which was demolished in 1931.

Despite a large number of projects and urbanization projects, Sullivan died in poverty in 1024.

Today, buildings with a height of at least 150 meters are classified as skyscrapers.

The tallest building in the world is the Burj Dubai skyscraper in the UAE: 828 meters high, 163 floors, and costing $1.5 billion.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyr Antimas.

From a young age, the man decided to devote his life to serving Jesus Christ. He became the bishop of Nicomedia during the greatest persecution of Christians in the Roman Empire. Despite the persecution of the pagans, he continued to preach.

Antim was captured, tortured for a long time and brutally, and then his head was cut off.

Andrii, Pylyp, Roman, and Vasylysa celebrate their name days on September 3.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite

