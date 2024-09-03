Today, on September 3, everyone can join the event dedicated to the practical and at the same time one of the most erotic items of women's wardrobe - the birthday of the bra, UNN writes.

It was on September 3, 1914, that American Kares Crosby received a patent for this invention, which was made from handkerchiefs and colored ribbons.

The inventor's husband worked for a company that produced women's corsets. He showed the first bra to his management, who bought the patent for $1500.

The first bras were made of corset fabrics. In the early 30s of the twentieth century, the production of bras with cups of different sizes and elastic straps began.

A few years later, this essential item of women's wardrobe began to be produced from synthetic fabrics.

Officially, the most expensive bra is the one demonstrated in 2001 by Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. It is a bright red bra studded with rare Thai rubies weighing a total of 300 carats. Estimated at $15 million, it was listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the most expensive underwear in the world.

Today we can also celebrate the Day of Discovery of the Uniqueness of DNA.

In 1984, scientist Alec Jeffries proved the uniqueness and inimitability of the helical structure of this molecule.

This discovery brought genetics to a new level. In particular, it made it possible to make a breakthrough in historical research. With the help of DNA analysis, scientists are able to investigate the origins of entire nations.

September 3 is also Skyscraper Day.

It was on this day in 1856 that the famous American architect Louis Henry Sullivan was born, considered one of the fathers of skyscrapers.

After the great fire in Chicago, Sullivan, in collaboration with the architect William Le Baron Jenney, built the world's first skyscraper in 1885, a 10-story building over 40 meters high, which was demolished in 1931.

Despite a large number of projects and urbanization projects, Sullivan died in poverty in 1024.

Today, buildings with a height of at least 150 meters are classified as skyscrapers.

The tallest building in the world is the Burj Dubai skyscraper in the UAE: 828 meters high, 163 floors, and costing $1.5 billion.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyr Antimas.

From a young age, the man decided to devote his life to serving Jesus Christ. He became the bishop of Nicomedia during the greatest persecution of Christians in the Roman Empire. Despite the persecution of the pagans, he continued to preach.

Antim was captured, tortured for a long time and brutally, and then his head was cut off.

Andrii, Pylyp, Roman, and Vasylysa celebrate their name days on September 3.