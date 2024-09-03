“Backfilling of the pit is in progress": the restoration of the metro tunnel between Demiivska and Lybidska is nearing completion in Kyiv

In Kyiv, restoration work is underway in the metro tunnel between Demiivska and Lybidska metro stations. The final stage is currently underway. This was stated by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

Details

According to Klitschko, the new 27-meter-long distillation tunnel is fully constructed. Also, during the repair, the frame on both sides was reinforced with a length of more than 50 meters.

The specialists have already laid the signaling, power supply and communication networks and connected the overhead rail. In addition, they have completed the dismantling of unloading structures.

Klitschko reminded that a test train was launched on the night of August 31. This is how the specialists checked the track.

Before the full launch of the race, safety and engineering systems will be checked. Currently, the pit is being filled, the soil is being compacted and the territory is being landscaped - said the mayor.

Klitschko emphasized that the work continues around the clock to restore train traffic as soon as possible.

Recall

On the night of August 31, a test run of a train took place on the Lybidska-Demiivska metro line. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that security checks are underway before passenger traffic resumes.