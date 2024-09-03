Norway to provide €48 million for drones and air defense for Ukraine

Norway will allocate 570 million Norwegian kroner (more than 48 million euros - ed.) to the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) for the purchase of drones and air defense equipment. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the Norwegian government.

Details

Norway's contribution, in cooperation with the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Lithuania, will help protect the Ukrainian population and critical infrastructure from Russian attacks.

Ukraine is in dire need of more military equipment to protect itself from Russian aggression. Together with other countries, Norway will do its best to contribute - said Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram.

AddendumAddendum

The International Fund for Ukraine is an additional funding mechanism for support for Ukraine, led by the British Ministry of Defense, and also includes Australia, Denmark, Iceland, Lithuania, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Lithuania and New Zealand.

