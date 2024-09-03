Norway to provide €48 million for drones and air defense for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Norway will provide 570 million kroner to the International Fund for Ukraine for the purchase of drones and air defense equipment. The contribution is being made in cooperation with the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Lithuania to protect Ukraine from Russian attacks.
Norway will allocate 570 million Norwegian kroner (more than 48 million euros - ed.) to the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) for the purchase of drones and air defense equipment. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the Norwegian government.
Details
Norway's contribution, in cooperation with the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Lithuania, will help protect the Ukrainian population and critical infrastructure from Russian attacks.
Ukraine is in dire need of more military equipment to protect itself from Russian aggression. Together with other countries, Norway will do its best to contribute
AddendumAddendum
The International Fund for Ukraine is an additional funding mechanism for support for Ukraine, led by the British Ministry of Defense, and also includes Australia, Denmark, Iceland, Lithuania, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Lithuania and New Zealand.
After Russia's attack on Poltava: EU Ambassador calls for providing Ukraine with necessary weapons03.09.24, 18:21 • 23155 views